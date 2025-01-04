The Miami Heat have suspended All-Star forward Jimmy Butler seven games for what is being labeled as “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team,” the Heat released in a statement on Friday night.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the statement reads. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

This suspension handed down from the Heat to Butler comes less than 24 hours after he formally requested a trade from the team following Miami's 128-115 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers. Butler did not play at all in the fourth quarter of this contest and was chastised for his lack of effort since returning to the court amid ongoing trade rumors surrounding him.

In just 27 minutes, Butler recorded nine points, four assists, and one turnover against the Pacers while shooting just 3-of-6 from the floor. After the game, Butler was questioned about his motivation and whether or not he would once again find joy playing for the Heat. His response foreshadowed his desire to be traded.

“What do I want to see happen? I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, and wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler told reporters. “But want to get my joy back. I'm happy here, you know, off the court, but I want to be back to somewhere dominant. I want to hoop. I want to help this team win, right now, I'm not doing it.”

In response to being asked if he can once again find his joy in Miami, Butler stated, “Probably not.”

Butler has been with the Heat since the start of the 2019-20 season, taking this franchise to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. This season, he has played in 22 games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor.

Although Butler has requested a trade and the Heat will be listening to offers leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, there is no guarantee that he will be dealt. Very few teams can add Butler's $48.2 million salary to their cap sheets for the 2024-25 season, and the six-time All-Star has made it very clear that he intends to opt out of his player option for next season to become a free agent over the summer.

Essentially, any team that would entertain the idea of trading for Butler right now before the trade deadline would do so knowing that he is strictly a two- or three-month rental. From Miami's perspective, they are not wanting to take back long-term salaries or give Butler away for nothing, which is why this trade situation is very complicated.

About a week after publicly stating that the team would not trade Butler, Pat Riley and the Heat are now open to discussing trade options with teams for their suspended star.