Max Strus has struggled mightily for the Miami Heat through four games of the 2023 NBA Finals after a previously excellent postseason showing — and Stephen A. Smith let him know it on Monday morning.

“Max Strus has no business recording just as many points as me,” Smith said. “There's no excuse for that. I don't give a damn about the talent gap, I'm gonna crystallize it for you…he has no business as a starting shooting guard, that means your job is to shoot. You have no excuse to be recording as many points as me.”

It's been a nightmare NBA Finals for Strus, as well as the entire Miami Heat backcourt, one of the primary reasons the team is down to its last loss.

“Max Strus, I hope you're watching,” Smith continued nearly hysterically. “In two games in the NBA Finals, as the starting shooting guard for the Miami Heat, has scored as many points as me or Monica McNutt or Molly [Qerim]. There is no excuse for that. Zero.”

"He has no business as a starting shooting guard — that means your job is to shoot — you have no excuse to be recording as many points as me, Molly [Qerim], Monica McNutt!" Stephen A. Smith sounded OFF on Max Strus & his struggles in the NBA Finals 🗣 pic.twitter.com/PS0FPdl2tu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Suffice it to say, Stephen A does have a point here. Although Strus was great through three rounds, Miami needs so much more from him heading into a potential season-ending Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday night.

The 27-year-old American was 1-for-21 in Games 1, 3 and 4, including 1-for-16 from long range, which is obviously abysmal. He failed to score altogether in both the series opener and Game 4 on Friday night.

Strus and Gabe Vincent combined to shoot 1-for-10 in Game 4, including 0-for-7 from behind the arc. Over his past two games, Vincent has shot 3-for-16 and hit just 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.

The Heat starting backcourt just has not gotten it done in the biggest series in basketball, and if that continues on Monday, there will be no Game 6 at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday night.