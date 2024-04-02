When it comes to Miami Heat star Terry Rozier, he is in the midst of preparing for potentially playing in his first playoff series as during his four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, they haven't reached the postseason. In talking about playing in games that matter beyond the regular season, Rozier said it “means a lot” according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.
“It’s great,” Rozier said about being in the playoff race for the first time in a while. “You know how my last four years went. So just to be in this position, to be competing and to be in an important spot, it means a lot.”
This is not the first time Rozier has been blunt in mentioning his time with the Hornets in their lack of playing winning basketball, especially towards the end of the season. Back in late January of this year, he mentioned how with Charlotte, they are “kind of used to losing” and saying it's “kind of the DNA” compared to Miami where they compete for championships.
“It's the total opposite. Charlotte, you kind of used to losing, it's kind of the DNA. And it sucks to say that because how much of a competitor I am, but over here it is the total opposite, nobody wants to lose,” Rozier said on January 30. “I think today was super helpful with the video and us talking to one another. Hopefully tomorrow we can turn things around. There is no secret about the difference between organizations, some organizations in the league, how well some people take winning, the culture of things, but this is the top.”
Rozier is candid about the winning nature of Miami compared to Charlotte.
Erik Spoelstra says Rozier is getting “more comfortable” with Heat
The Heat traded for Rozier before the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 protected first round pick. Miami needed an explosive scorer at the point guard position that can also facilitate the ball, which is what Rozier has done, but since joining the team, there's no doubt it's been a process.
As Rozier was arguably the main focus with the Hornets along with LaMelo Ball, he was averaging over 20 points per game when they are three other players on the Heat like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo that do the same. Sacrifices needed to be made by Rozier as he even mentioned he'll do what he has to do to win, even Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed he's “getting a lot more comfortable.”
“Terry is getting a lot more comfortable,” Spoelstra said. “He really is pure, he wants to help, he wants to contribute, he wants to make things better and easier with the group. He’s really been competing defensively on the ball. That’s really helped us in both our man and our zone. Then offensively, it’s just taken a little bit of time.”
Rozier going through hard transition mid-season after trade to Miami
Rozier is coming off of a huge performance in the Heat's last win against the Washington Wizards Sunday where he scored 27 points to go along with four steals, four rebounds, and two assists. Spoelstra added on by saying that Rozier had to go through a hard transition, but has since become in terms of how Miami wants their team to run.
“When you’re thinking of others so much and then you’re hearing it that you also have to be you, that’s easier said than done when you’re coming to a team after mid-season,” Spoelstra said per The Sun Sentinel. “But it’s really been good to see him comfortable and that’s allowed him to be aggressive within the context of how we want to do things.”
In a Heat uniform, Rozier has been averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game in 27 games. He will no doubt be huge for Miami with eight games left in the season as they are 41-33 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.
Miami will continue to look to get out of contention for the play-in tournament and obtain a top six seed. It starts tonight as they try to defend home floor and face the New York Knicks Tuesday night.