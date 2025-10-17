MIAMI – With the Miami Heat having championship aspirations this upcoming season, one of the players on the team who believes their contender status is guard Davion Mitchell. As Mitchell helps the Heat reach the standard they set for themselves, he spoke about the multitude of roles that he could play this upcoming season.

Tyler Herro's injury has led to a lot of questions on how the rotations will look come the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic. While the starting front-court seems to be between Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware to pair alongside Bam Adebayo, the backcourt is also an interesting one.

Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins are likely to play the two and three, but who will play point guard? Two names come to mind in Mitchell and the returning Dru Smith, coming off an Achilles injury. Whoever gets chosen, Mitchell would say in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints on Thursday that he doesn't care whether he starts or not, but his sole goal is to “go in there and change the game.”

“I try to go in there and change the game,” Mitchell said. “If I start, try to start and change the game…But if I come off the bench, just bring new energy. Kind of just pick up the pace. If the first group is playing well and they're a little bit sluggish, try to change the game.”

Admirable, but it seems to be human nature for a player in the NBA to want to start for their team, but for Mitchell, it's different. He's been used either starting or coming off the bench in Miami before, though he was used to the second unit with his original team in the Sacramento Kings, when De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton were on the squad.

Heat's Davion Mitchell on injury return and the second unit's impact

Article Continues Below

The Heat guard is coming off a calf injury that he suffered during training camp at Florida Atlantic University, which made him miss practice sessions and the first few preseason games. Back with no limitations, Mitchell would tell ClutchPoints that he is “feeling a lot better” and how the preseason has helped his return.

“Yeah, I'm doing really well,” Mitchell said. “They're ramping me back up. These preseason games are really good, and get my legs under me.”

Mitchell has become a key piece in head coach Erik Soelstra's rotation, serving as either the point guard setting up the starters or igniting the second unit. Besides his playmaking ability, he is a defensive stalwart that fits the system, as one could argue Mitchell best fits the second unit, a group of players he believes is unique compared to others.

“We're not just like one-dimensional players,” Mitchell said. “I think a lot of people can shoot, can make plays. A lot of people on the bench can drive the ball, make plays for others, finish at the rim…A lot of times, people are just one-dimensional. They can only shoot. They can't put the ball on the floor. We don't have a lot of people on that team. Obviously, we have to shoot the ball better and think more about shooting threes. But I think we're just trying to get the new offense, trying to get down pact.”

The last outing from Mitchell saw him take part in the annual “Red, White, and Pink” game and scrimmage on Wednesday, which was a special night due to his mother being a survivor of Breast Cancer. Mitchell called it a “great” time as he looks to help Miami improve come the opener on Oct. 22 against Orlando.