MIAMI – As Miami Heat fans await the injury return of star Tyler Herro, the team will have to make due without the guard for the start of the season. Enter the Heat newcomer who's looking to step up in Norman Powell as he spoke with ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview about where he is in his comfort level ahead of next week's opener.

With under a week until the first regular-season game against the Orlando Magic, Powell looks to be the top offensive option without Herro, which could be a tall task for someone who isn't 100 percent acclimated. Though the chemistry has been building day by day, there are still nooks and crannies to solidify, as Powell says to ClutchPoints, that his comfort level is at or around 70 percent.

“I would say it's probably like in the 70s, just still trying to figure out flow, the attack points, how we're trying to play. Biggest thing, how we're trying to play is we've been emphasizing pace,” Powell said after Thursday's practice. “So just still trying to find my spots on that end…So I'd say it's at a 70.”

With the comfort level at that percentage, is the goal to reach 100 percent by next Wednesday, or will it be a constant development throughout the season? Powell would emphasize that it's more important for himself and the team to be “building and trending in the right direction.”

“It's going to be building for me, it's never about coming in 100% ready to go, it's about looking at what the team needs, looking at what the season is asking. We don't want to play our best basketball to start, we want to play winning basketball, obviously, but we want to be building and trending in the right direction,” Powell said.

“It's a long season,” Powell continued. “We want to be trending when it gets tight, gets close, in a time where it matters to win and making this playoff push.”

Norman Powell and Terry Rozier shooting threes. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/OAFCXuRUaz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 16, 2025

Heat's Norman Powell on explosive scrimmage performance

While Powell continues to learn the standard that the Heat have for themselves, he no doubt brings a gutpunch to the offense that was desperately needed, coming off the best season of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, the 31-year-old averaged 21.8 points per game on shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

With some debating that he should've been an All-Star, Powell will experience a similar start to the season as with Herro out, the same happened last year when Kawhi Leonard missed time to begin. Powell has already shown his offensive prowess in the preseason, and even in the annual “Red, White, and Pink” scrimmage, where he scored 46 points, though it wasn't a highly physical affair.

The game brings awareness and celebrates the survivors of Breast Cancer, which has an impact on Powell's life as he mentioned.

“I mean, it was fun. I mean, it was for a great cause, great awareness,” Powell said about the public scrimmage. “It's my first time being a part of it, but I had a lot of fun. I'm directly affected by breast cancer. My girlfriend's mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor. I spoke about that yesterday, but it's a lot of fun for me. I'm telling the guys that, we might not be going 100% playing defense, set calls, and everything like that, but let's get something out of it.”

“Let's at least get some cardio,” Powell continued. “Get up and down the floor, play with some pace so we're still building good habits. We're not trying to kill each other out there, but let's get something out of it, if anything.”

Heat's Norman Powell shares excitement for the season

With fans locking in their bold predictions for the Heat this upcoming season, Powell is sure to be a crucial piece to any success this season, though his comfort level will be an aspect to monitor. If there is one thing for certain, Powell is “really excited” to get the season rolling.

“Yeah, I'm really excited about it, man, you know, being a vet, it's my 11th year, you know, you take preseason differently, not in a bad way, but you want to get to the real you know? So it's all about building blocks, getting my body, my mind ready for the long haul,” Powell said. “But I'm really excited. You know? I know we haven't won a game in preseason.”

“People are saying whatever they want, but like I said, it's preseason, we're trying new things, offensively, defensively, building our identity. So when it's go time, we know who we are. We know the style of the brand of basketball we're going to play. Nobody's won a championship or lost a championship in the preseason, so we're just building, and I'm ready to get it going on the 22nd,” Powell continued.

As Powell mentioned, Miami is winless in the preseason with the final outing of exhibition game on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the regular season opener next Wednesday against the Magic.