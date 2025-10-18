MIAMI – While fans lock in their bold predictions for the Miami Heat's upcoming season, one piece that will be an interesting storyline to watch surrounds guard Terry Rozier. With Heat star Tyler Herro suffering from an ankle and foot injury that will have him miss the start of the season, Rozier could be a player who gets extra playing time as he comes off arguably the worst season of his career.

Last season, Rozier originally was in the starting lineup before being benched and falling off the rotation, which is surprising since he's been productive in the past. While he's looking to bounce back tremendously, he's missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, but now that he's healthy, head coach Erik Spoelstra says, “his mind is clear.”

“Well, he put in a lot of work this summer…the last two weeks probably have been a bummer for him because of all that time that he put in,” Spoelstra said Friday. “All that work doesn't go away. So he was able to ramp up the last few days, able to go through practice yesterday. I think his mind is clear. He gives you that scoring punch, the toughness. I think those will be on display since he's healthy.”

Rozier averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc in 64 games. As Herro is injured, guards such as Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis could see extra opportunity, as well as Rozier, who asks for a “fair chance,” according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“I’m just here to play my best basketball and try to help out the younger guys. But that’s all I ask for is a fair opportunity, a fair chance,” Rozier said.

Heat's Terry Rozier on wanting “equal opportunity”

As Rozier is ready to bounce back with the Heat, there is no denying that the 31-year-old is also occupied by being a part of a federal investigation related to sports betting. At any rate, Rozier would mention how the focus is strictly on basketball, saying before the final preseason game on Friday that he feels good after the hamstring injury.

“I feel good,” Rozier said. “Obviously, it’s a long season. We’ve got one more preseason game, so definitely looking to get out there, be with my teammates, get them reps. But I feel good. It’s been a good rehab.”

The first step in recovering from a humbling season like last year is acknowledging it as such, using the word “rough” to describe it while also advocating for “equal opportunity.”

“Last season it was rough, definitely for me,” Rozier said. “So I had a whole lot of the whole summer just to reflect on what I want to do and what I want to bring to this team. I’m ready. Like I said, just hopefully I get the equal opportunity, equal as everybody. But if not, I’m still going to be here in voice and be that vet.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Rozier's role looks as Miami looks to improve after finishing with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference. After the final preseason game on Friday against the Grizzlies, the Heat opens the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.