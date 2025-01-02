MIAMI – As the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 119-108, with the return of Jimmy Butler after a five-game absence, it was the performance of Tyler Herro that once again impressed. The Heat's All-Star hopeful in Herro once again made a mark in showing the league that he should be one which led to a response from teammate Bam Adebayo.

Herro finished the game by leading Miami with 32 points on making 11 of his 22 shots from the field, including five made threes out of 12 attempts, to go along with four assists and one rebound. Adebayo said to ClutchPoints that he has “hope he gets it” about Herro getting his first-ever All-Star nomination and why he deserves it.

“Facts,” Adebayo responded when being asked if Herro getting an All-Star nod is inevitable. “You get that energy when you see a guy really just performing at a high level every night. You don't take that for granted. A lot of times when we have low-energy games, you think about ‘We got a guy really competing to try to be in San Fran' so for us it's going to be fun. I hope he gets it.”

Heat's Tyler Herro gaining confidence, looks to be in new All-Star game

The Heat's captain in Bam Adebayo has been selected to the All-Star game three times before, but for Herro to be in, it will be a little different as the format will be changed this season. According to the league, it will be a mini-tournament with four teams and three games as each team will have eight players and one of the four teams will consist of first and second-year players along with G-League standouts.

So while it will be a different look this season, Herro makes a great case to be one as he has taken a huge leap this season as so far, he has averaged 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. He also has shot 41 percent from beyond the arc as every statistic mentioned would finish as career-highs for the 24-year-old.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after the win over New Orleans to start the year that his confidence on offense has been “continuing to gain.”

“He's continuing to gain confidence offensively and his responsibility to make a lot of plays for us offensively,” Spoelstra said. “So he does it a lot of different ways. Now it's the timeliness of his plays, and sometimes he's just facilitating or playing off the ball and letting other guys create, and then the ball will find him, but one way or another, you know, we want him to put his imprint on things offensively.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on what has led to his huge leap

For Herro, he would be asked if the game is coming to him easier or faster since the University of Kentucky product is having his best season yet in the NBA. He wouldn't know where to put his finger on exactly, except for saying that it involves “not thinking” as over-analyzing can lead to inconsistency.

“I don't know, trying to play basketball, not thinking,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “Taking the right plays, taking my shots when I'm open, being aggressive, and not thinking. Not thinking about too much, but how I'm gonna win the game.”

At any rate, Herro will look to continue to add to his resume by hopefully being an All-Star in San Francisco, but there is still a season in front of them. Miami looks to win two straight in the second game of the back-to-back as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.