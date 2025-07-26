Nick Kurtz made incredible MLB history in Friday's matchup between the Athletics and Houston Astros.

It's not often for a player to pull a historic feat such as getting four runs in a single game. There are only 19 instances where this took place, emphasizing how rare it is throughout the league's history.

Kurtz decided to be the next man up. He got started with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning, following up with his second in the sixth frame.

Kurtz refused to let up as he continued to torch the Astros' bullpen. He launched a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning, then made history in the final frame with a three-run bomb to left field. He cemented his place as the first rookie to pull off the feat, per Robert Murray.

THE 20TH FOUR-HOMER GAME IN MLB HISTORY BELONGS TO NICK KURTZ! pic.twitter.com/ZQAnLE3fRy — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Nick Kurtz, Athletics played against Astros

Nick Kurtz dominated the night with his remarkable performance, leading the Athletics to a 15-3 rout over the Astros.

Kurtz finished the game with a perfect 6-for-6 in his at-bats, racking up eight RBI and four homers. He was the shining star as he propelled his squad in dominant fashion throughout the course of the game. Even MLB insider Jeff Passan reacted to the rookie's astounding display.

“Never in baseball's 150-year history has a player finished a game with at least six hits, six runs and eight RBIs until Nick Kurtz tonight. His 19 total bases tie Shawn Green's single-game record — and Kurtz had one more RBI. There's a genuine argument it is the best game ever,” Passan wrote.

The bullpen did a great job at limiting Houston's chances to score. They held them to six hits after # at-bats, including one home run. Jeffrey Springs earned the win on his squad's behalf. He was on the mound for six innings, striking out five batters while conceding four hits and two runs.

The Athletics improved to a 44-62 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL West Division standings. They are seven games behind the Los Angeles Angels and 11 games behind the Texas Rangers.

The Athletics will prepare for Game 3 of their series against the Astros. The contest will take place on July 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET.