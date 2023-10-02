All offseason long, it just seemed like a matter of time before the Miami Heat were going to acquire Damian Lillard and send former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro packing. Ever since Lillard requested his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers on July 1, all signs pointed towards him joining the Heat.

This did not happen, as Lillard was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a shocking blockbuster deal that shakes up the whole landscape of the Eastern Conference. As for Herro, he remains in Miami and will once again be an integral part of their core next to All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

In four seasons with the Heat, Herro has found nothing but success. He's averaged at least 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons now, plus he's helped reshape Miami's offense around Butler. Every player deals with trade rumors differently and they can really mess with one's mindset. For Herro, he was very much aware of the trade noise this offseason.

“This one felt a little more real. … I just want to play where I'm wanted,” Herro said at Media Day on Monday regarding his name coming up in trade talks, via the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

The Heat guard also claimed that he changed and removed the Heat from his bio on social media about a month before all the trade speculation began. Pertaining to his statement above, Herro was asked if he felt wanted by the Heat. His response was short and sweet — “I don't feel not wanted.”

“I’m in a great mindset for myself and my teammates,” Herro continued. “I'm ready to roll.”

Herro's comments about wanting to play somewhere he feels wanted are definitely intriguing right ahead of the start of training camp. He seems to be happy to be back with the Heat amid all the trade rumors that surrounded him this offseason, but it will be interesting to see if Miami's pursuit of Lillard has any lasting effects on their young guard and his relationship with the franchise.

In 67 games with the Heat last season, Herro averaged 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range. He suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Bucks, which resulted in him being unavailable for their journey to the NBA Finals.

Returning to South Beach for his fifth NBA season, Herro will be looking to once again prove his worth and value to his organization.