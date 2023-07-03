Tyler Herro has been mentioned as the primary trade piece if the Miami Heat pull off a deal to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. With that said, the whole NBA Twitterverse naturally went buzzing when Herro removed the mention of the Heat from his Twitter bio.

Before, Herro's Twitter bio had “Miami Heat guard” written on it. His header also showed him working out in the team's practice facility. Now, however, his header is just blank and his bio reads “slow motion.”

It can be a simple updating of his social media profile, but considering the Damian Lillard trade links, it's hard not to connect it with the recent rumors.

Tyler Herro has made some changes to his Twitter header and bio 👀 “Miami Heat Guard” ➡️ “Slow Motion” What jersey do you think Herro will be wearing at the start of next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ssK2cTNAkZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

Does this mean a trade between the Blazers and Heat for Damian Lillard is in the works and coming soon? And does it indicate that Tyler Herro has been informed that he would get traded, which is why he removed the mention of the Miami franchise? It's certainly possible, though nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

It is also worth noting that the Blazers have emphasized that they won't simply trade Lillard to the Heat because he wants to join Jimmy Butler and Co. and be able to contend for a championship. Portland is expected to explore all offers they'll get for Lillard, which could make things difficult for Miami.

Whether or not the Heat will be able to package Herro along with their other assets to acquire Lillard remains to be seen, though the sharpshooter is clearly ready if that happens.