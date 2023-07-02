Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and reportedly wants to join the Miami Heat. It goes without saying, but Lillard would seemingly love to team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, there are three primary reasons why Lillard wants to head to Miami, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“He wants to compete with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to grow inside that famed ‘Heat culture’ system under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra while becoming the final piece to their championship puzzle,” Amick wrote.

The Heat are a competitive franchise that features recent success. However, they haven't won a championship since the LeBron James era. Lillard thinks he can help Miami not just reach the NBA Finals, but take home a championship. Additionally, he wants to be apart of the “Heat culture” and play with Butler and Adebayo.

Damian Lillard's trade request

Lillard's trade request was surprising to an extent. He's been one of the most loyal superstars in the NBA over the years, however, he also desperately wants to win. He enjoyed plenty of good seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, but finally asked for a trade this offseason.

Blazers GM Joe Cronin commented on Lillard's request after the news became public.

“We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else. What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal,” Cronin said, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Blazers want the best possible return they can get. It remains to be seen if the Heat can meet their desired return. If not, other teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers could be in the conversation.

In the end, it seems clear that Lillard wants to join Miami and play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Blazers have reportedly searched for a third team in a potential Heat deal. This would allow Tyler Herro to be sent to the third team and Portland could fill a more necessary roster need.

We will provide updates on Damian Lillard, the Heat, and the Blazers as they are made available.