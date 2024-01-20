More injury concerns for Miami heading into Sunday against Orlando.

A common occurrence for the Miami Heat is key players appearing on the NBA's injury report on a daily basis as they continue to deal with problems on the health side. Saturday is no different as star Tyler Herro has a presence on the listing of players, but there is a bright side to it.

Herro is listed as “probable” for tomorrow's contest as the Heat face against the Orlando Magic though he is still nursing a right shoulder strain. While anything is possible in terms of his status, it is very likely that he plays and is once again in the starting lineup come tomorrow night.

He suffered the shoulder injury on Jan. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder as confirmed by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra where he would miss the following game against the Magic on Jan. 12. However, it would be a quick return as he came back to the lineup the next game last Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Herro harps on Heat staying consistent amidst injury issues

Herro has already missed significant time this season as he missed the majority of November where he landed awkwardly on Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. suffering from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. However, since coming back, it looks like he has not missed a step as he leads Miami in scoring with 22.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The 24-year old himself has talked about the injury problems hindering the consistency of the team as players are trying to get reacclimatized to a healthy lineup. However, Herro says that the team knows what their standard is and what they can achieve.

“I think we know what we’re capable of, we know what we need to do,” Herro said. “I think at this point, it’s just about getting consistent and bringing the right mindset and the right effort night in and night out.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. also present on Miami's injury report

The other big name on the Heat's injury report is rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. who is “out” for the fourth straight game with a left groin strain. He suffered the injury in the aforementioned Hornets game where he was on pace for a career night as he scored 15 points in the first period before the issue.

There is slight concern since he also sustained a groin injury in the preseason that had him sidelined for two weeks. He would say after the game that it isn't as severe as his last problem

“I take a lot of pride in being able to be available and play games, even through things that are hurting and little injuries here and there,” Jaquez said. “But I think at this point, this is something that I’ve got to take a little more serious and take some time to just recuperate and get myself to 100 percent.”

“I would say I don’t think it’s as bad,” Jaquez said. “I think especially since we’re on it very early, I’m going to make a very quick and smooth recovery. A lot of prevention is what we’re looking at right now.”

The Heat are now 24-18 after a bittersweet Friday night where they lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the same night they retired the jersey of Udonis Haslem. Miami are seventh in the Eastern Conference as they have dropped two straight games to losing teams as their next test is against the Orlando Magic on the road Sunday.