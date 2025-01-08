It's been a roller coaster of a season thus far for the Miami Heat, who are currently navigating a slew of trade rumors surrounding their best player Jimmy Butler. Miami currently sits a game above .500 after Tuesday evening's road win over the Golden State Warriors, which was an impressive performance considering they were in a two-overtime game less than 24 hours prior.

The most consistent player for the Heat this season, and one of the candidates for most improved player in the NBA, has been guard Tyler Herro, who has seen an uptick in virtually every statistical department thus far in 2024-25.

Herro is now in his sixth season with the Heat, and recently, he stopped by The OGs Show podcast with former Miami players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller to break down how he originally thought he was going to be a member of one of the Heat's fiercest rivals.

“Months prior, before the draft, it was a dream to go to Miami,” said Herro, per NBA Central on X. “And on draft night, the Celtics had the 14th pick and they had already like guaranteed me the pick for the most part. And then Miami took me right before at 13, so it was a blessing.”

The Celtics ended up taking Romeo Langford with that 14th pick, one of the rare draft misses of the last few years for Boston.

Meanwhile, though he has been inconsistent at times throughout his career, Herro has turned into about as good of a player as you can possibly hope to get with the 14th pick in the draft, cementing himself as one of the best pure scorers in the NBA and showing improvements both on defense and in facilitating so far this year.

Where do the Heat go from here?

The Heat find themselves in perhaps the most unique situation of any team in the NBA.

On the one hand, they are less than two years removed from an NBA Finals appearance with this same core, and have one of the league's best coaches in Erik Spoelstra.

On the other, several teams in the Eastern Conference appear to have passed them by over the last year, and Jimmy Butler has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be traded.

It would go against everything the Heat represent as a franchise to undergo a full rebuilding mode, so it's more likely that Pat Riley and company attempt to retool their core around Herro, Bam Adebayo, and whoever they might get back in a potential Butler trade than to start tanking.