An aspect of Herro's game that flies under the radar is his defense. However, Herro told the media after the Heat game against the Wizards that he's not a “bad” defender and that he's been learning to get better as his career moves forward.
“I'm not a bad defender, I'm trying to tell you guys.I'm decent. I'm getting better, I'm telling you. At Kentucky, I was the best defender on our team at Kentucky and in the league you got to learn a bunch of different things. It doesn't just come like this and being a rookie younger guy in the league, you're already set back a couple of years because you have to learn everything,” Herro said.
“I've been playing since I was 19. So just being able to pick up on things, learn things, and take them over to the next season just continuing to build off that I think I'm just gonna continue to be a solid defender.”
Tyler Herro talks about his defense tonight and how he’s getting better.
Bam Adebayo compliments Herro on his improvements
It isn't just himself and Spoelstra that has noticed the improvements Herro has been making. Heat big-man Bam Adebayo sees the work that Herro has put in to become an all-around player rather than just focusing on making a shot.
“He doesn't want to look at the basket anymore because he's that skilled, he just gets to his shots,” Adebayo said. “But he's made himself more dynamic to the point where if you blitz him, he makes a crosscourt pass. He's really improved on looking off guys with his eyes and hitting pin-point passes. He's really grown into that.”
The Heat are going to need more of his playmaking ability if they want to recover from their early slump. However, the win against Washington was an exceptional start and Herro will only continue to get better as a part of the Heat. The team's next challenge is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at home.