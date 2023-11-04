As the Miami Heat won their first NBA In-season tournament game against the Washington Wizards, guard Tyler Herro recorded another great performance. While the team has been on a slow start to the season, one of the few constants on the team has been Herro.

It's not a secret that Herro has a huge chip on his shoulder due to the massive trade rumors throughout the off-season and the doubters looming large, but he's silenced them so far this season. In fact, in the Heat win against the Wizards, he was one assist shy of recording his second triple-double of his career as he scored 24 points, collected 11 rebounds, and had nine assists.

Herro said after the game that he was aware about how close he was to the triple-double, but at the end of the day for him, the win for the Heat is the most significant factor.

“Yeah, I was aware of it. My teammates were trying to turn to help me get that last assist,” Herro said. “We play to win you know, we had the lead big and I think, more importantly, just closing out the game. You know, I wasn't trying to get my 10th assist, I'll get a triple double at some point. If it happens, if not, we'll take the win.”

Asked Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro’s near triple-double performance against Washington. Spo goes into what exactly Herro has been doing well: #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/pGUHwOEQgg — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 4, 2023

Erik Spoelstra sees Tyler Herro the playmaker

While the main attribute to Herro is his scoring ability as he leads the team in points per game with 26.2 points, he was making excellent passes and active on the glass. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that him learning different defenses has helped him tremendously.

“The playmaking is something that's been happening for now over a year. And he's getting used to all the different coverages that the great players receive. The switches, aggressive coverages, the drop zones, and then the blitzes tonight,” Spoelstra said. “As long as he can get the ball out of the trap and make the right the right reads, it didn't take him out of his rhythm at all, which is important for us. But he studies it, he works on it. And it's just as a credit to the work that he put in behind the scenes, it's not just about the scoring.”

Herro said that it's fun to see the different defenses teams throw at him because it shows how much the opposing team respects his game. He even compares himself to a machine.

“It's fun being able to every single year kind of have to toggle with different coverages and learn different coverages. I mean, that's what all the great players want, is that respect from their opponents and from the league,” Herro said. “To be able to go up against some of the best defenses and different blitzes, double teams, traps. I feel like I'm a machine I can keep going all game.”

Tyler Herro talks about almost getting the triple-double and if he was aware of it or not: #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/qrcOlGTf3X — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 4, 2023

Herro making a case for his defense