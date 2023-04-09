Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem earned a multitude of personal bests during the last regular-season game of his 20-year career during a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

His 13 points on six made attempts by the end of the first quarter matched the most points he had scored in a single quarter during his NBA career, according to Miami Herald Miami Heat reporter Anthony Chiang. He added a new career-high for 3-pointers made in a game.

Haslem ended the night with 24 points, a season-high for the 42-year-old. He hit nine of his 17 overall shot attempts and three of his seven 3-point shots in 25 minutes of play, knocking down attempts from as far as the wings as he pulled up confident shots from all across the Kaseya Center.

Udonis Haslem has played in 20 seasons with the Heat since he first signed with Miami as a free-agent forward in 2003. He won three championships with the Heat and was a 2003-04 All-Rookie Second Team member, one that included former Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Howard and Washington Wizards wing Jarvis Hayes, according to Basketball Reference.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra commented on what he would miss about the veteran forward on Sunday.

“I’m going to miss his spirit. I’m going to miss his voice. I’m going to miss his intentions. He has incredible, pure team intentions every single day,” Spoelstra said of Udonis Haslem. “It’s pure. It’s always about winning, how can he help somebody else, how can he help the team, how can he help mentor. That’s what keeps his mind going constantly.

“The average person would be shocked by how much he’s thinking about other people in the locker room or the coaching staff. It’s a beautiful trait to have as a human being, and that’s why he’s going to be celebrated and have a big-time salute for an amazing career.”