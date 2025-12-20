The UConn football team is under new management in 2026. Jim Mora left the Huskies, and the team's new head coach is Jason Candle. Candle is coming over from Toledo to lead the Huskies.

UConn football is also adding a new general manager under Candle.

“UConn is expected to hire Sacramento State’s Zach Potter as general manager, a source tells CBS Sports,” CBS reporter Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Before Sac State, Potter was GM of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and helped the team win three straight league championships.”

The Huskies play as an independent in football. UConn finished the 2025 regular season with nine wins. The Huskies play Army in the Fenway Bowl on December 27.

Jason Candle will try to keep the momentum going at UConn

Candle had a successful tenure at Toledo. He won at least eight games in each of his final four seasons with the Rockets. Candle also captured two MAC championships during his time there.

The new UConn head coach is ready to get started.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity. A place that has accomplished so much in the last couple years,” Candle said at his introductory press conference at UConn.

Before his time with Toledo, Candle was an assistant at Division III school Mount Union in Ohio. Mount Union is a power at the Division III level. Candle also played for that program.

The Huskies play in the Big East in other sports, but not in football. UConn has to essentially win every game on the schedule each season to get into the College Football Playoff. The school is also known nationally as a basketball power, and not a football power.

Candle says he is ready for the new challenge.

“I want to surround myself with winners, and I think I have found the perfect place to do that,” Candle added.

UConn won four games in a row to end the regular season.