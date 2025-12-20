The Washington Wizards listed veteran forward Khris Middleton as questionable on Saturday morning’s injury report with a right knee contusion ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington (4-21) closes a three-game road trip Saturday night in Memphis, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on MNMT. Middleton’s status remains uncertain as the Wizards continue to manage the health of the 34-year-old forward during a challenging stretch of the season.

Middleton last appeared in Washington’s 146-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 4. He finished that contest with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 1-for-3 from three-point range in 25 minutes.

Wizards list Khris Middleton as questionable vs. Grizzlies

In his first full season with Washington, Middleton is averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across 16 appearances. Those figures represent the second-lowest scoring average of his career since his rookie season. He is shooting 49.3% from the field, 35% from three-point range and a career-low 73.1% from the free-throw line while playing 25.8 minutes per game.

The Wizards have leaned on Middleton’s experience as they navigate injuries and a young rotation, though his availability has remained inconsistent throughout the season. Washington enters Saturday’s matchup looking to stabilize its lineup against a Memphis team sitting at 13-14 and hovering near the middle of the Western Conference standings.

Following the game in Memphis, the Wizards will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs (20-7) on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on MNMT, closing out a back-to-back set to wrap up the weekend.