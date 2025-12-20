After failing to record a sack in 13 games with the Miami Dolphins, Matthew Judon was released for the first time in his career. The 33-year-old defensive end has since been linked to the Buffalo Bills and officially signed with the team's practice squad.

The Bills confirmed they signed Judon on Saturday and subsequently released veteran defensive lineman Morgan Fox on their official transactions records. Judon now becomes arguably the most intriguing practice squad player in the league.

Judon joins the Bills' practice squad with just 19 tackles and seven quarterback pressures in 2025. He has not recorded a sack since Week 17 in the 2024 season.

Although Judon is evidently past his prime, he still proved to be effective in 2024, recording 5.5 sacks with the Atlanta Falcons. The four-time Pro Bowler was simply a bad fit with the Dolphins' 4-3 defense while playing behind Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson.

Judon's release had been foreshadowed for a few weeks, but it was quickly washed over in the news cycle. The Dolphins released him right before announcing they would be benching Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers, which led everybody to forget about Judon.

The Bills have not struggled to generate pressure, recording the seventh-best sack rate in the league, but they have been shorthanded at edge-rusher in the last month. Buffalo sent a pair of key contributors, Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson, to injured reserve in the last two months.

Since losing Hoecht, who had two sacks in two games before suffering a torn Achilles, the Bills have six sacks in their last six games. Three of them, however, came in their snowy Week 15 win over the New England Patriots.