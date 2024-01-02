Jaime Jaquez Jr. is beyond thrilled to land with the Heat over the Lakers, although it's not for the reasons one may think.

The Miami Heat have put the basketball world on notice with their incredible ability as an organization to bring out the best in nearly every player that manages to latch onto the roster. This is the famous Heat Culture effect, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the swingman drafted by the franchise with the 18th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, appears to be the latest burgeoning star the team has in its ranks.

Jaquez's NBA-readiness as a rookie has been easy to take for granted. It's not too often that a pick in the middle of the first round immediately becomes a major contributor for a winning team. But it's not just for this reason that Jaquez finds himself at home with the Heat organization.

In fact, just to further emphasize his love for the Heat franchise, Jaime Jaquez Jr. pointed out that he's happy that the Los Angeles Lakers did not select him with the 17th overall pick, although it's not for the reason one might think.

“I wanted to get away… I didn't want to be a guy that said, ‘Oh, I just stayed in Southern California all my life’… I wanted to go live in a different, new place. And that’s why I was very excited to go to Miami,” Jaquez said, via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Since Jaquez is only 22 years old, it's only natural for him to be in search of new places wherein he could become a fuller, more actualized version of himself. Staying in one place, after all, tends to cause stagnation. And that's the exact opposite of what has happened to Jaquez in his brief stint with the Heat thus far, as he is taking his game to higher levels day by day.

Nevertheless, Jaquez, being a UCLA alumnus, will forever have love for the Southern California region. And who knows? It has been a trend for the past few years among NBA players to ply their trade for their hometown teams. So maybe down the line, Jaquez decides to suit up for the Lakers. But for now, Jaquez is living his best life with a Heat franchise that's setting him up for success in the best way possible.