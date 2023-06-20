Before the Washington Wizards agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat were mentioned as primary suitors as well. Apparently, however, that might not have been the case at all.

For those who missed it, the Wizards sent Beal to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a plethora of second-round picks and pick swaps. Several Washington fans didn't like the returns at all since the team didn't even land a first-round pick for their superstar. Had the Wiz traded Beal to the Heat, it's possible they would have received at least a first-rounder in the deal.

The thing is, Miami was reportedly not that interested in Beal, which is likely why Washington was forced to accept Phoenix's offer. Of course Beal had a say in his destination since he has a no-trade clause, but it would have been hard to say no to the Heat had there been a significant offer the Wizards to consider, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“I believe that Miami was not that interested in Bradley Beal. Look at what Miami has in terms of assets. They have their first-round pick this year, they've got future first-round picks, and they've got more talent to trade. If Miami was really involved in this and Beal was interested in going there, there's no way Miami couldn't have put a better offer on the table than Phoenix,” Gambadoro told Michael Scotto on the Hoops Hype podcast.

“I'm going to stick with what I’ve been told, and that’s Miami wasn't that interested in Beal. Now, Beal was interested in Phoenix. He wanted to come to the Suns and play with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.”

For what it's worth, if it's true, it's no surprise why the Heat didn't make a serious push for Bradley Beal. They have been heavily linked with Damian Lillard, and they appear to be preparing to make a run for him if the Portland Trail Blazers make him available.

It has also been reported earlier that the Heat have concerns about Beal's contract, which could limit their flexibility and options when filling the roster around their core.

Whatever the case may be, Beal is now with the Suns. As for the Heat, it remains to be seen if they can land Lillard and form their own version of Big 3 with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.