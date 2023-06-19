After letting the Phoenix Suns get Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat have shifted their focus on Damian Lillard. And by the looks of it, Jimmy Butler is playing a major role in Miami's recruitment of the Portland Trail Blazers star.

The Heat have been linked with Lillard for some time already. While they also made a run for Beal, it was revealed that they would prefer to get Lillard over the then-Wizards guard if they had the choice. Now, Miami reportedly believes this could be the offseason that Dame Time asks for a move away from Rip City, especially amid the uncertainty that Portland will be able to field a title contender in 2023-24.

According to a new report, Butler is also pushing hard to recruit Lillard to Miami, with David Aldridge of The Athletic noting that the star forward is a “central part of the Heat's recruiting pitch.”

It remains to be seen what the Blazers will do with Damian Lillard. So far the team has yet to show any indication that they are going to move Lillard, with their current focus being on trading the no. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in a bid to get Lillard some help.

But if Portland decides to use the pick to select another franchise cornerstone, Lillard might be more motivated to ask the Blazers for a change of scenery. Everyone knows how loyal Dame is, but if there's no championship in sight for the franchise any time soon, Lillard might want to reconsider his status with the team.

If that happens, rest assured that Jimmy Butler and the Heat will be ready to punce.