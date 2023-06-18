The Miami Heat were one of the top destinations for Bradley Beal in a trade, but he came off the board when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. The Heat are reportedly focusing on potentially acquiring Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, believing that this could be the offseason that he asks for a chance of scenery, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Bradley Beal reportedly would have been happy going to the Heat as well, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Miami made an offer, but the Suns were more aggressive in pursuing, and it was important for owner Mat Ishbia to land Beal.

The Trail Blazers reportedly are trying to add around Damian Lillard this offseason to try to compete. It is unknown whether or not Lillard will ask for a trade for a trade from Portland. Regardless, it seems that the Heat are ready to pounce. They have genuine belief that this could be the year that Lillard does ask out, according to Haynes.

It will be interesting to see whether Lillard asks out or not, and if Miami would be one of the top destinations. Lillard is friendly with Haynes, and it might be telling that he is the one who reported this. It is hard to see why he would not like to go there in a trade. The Heat just made a trip to the NBA Finals, and he would have a running mate in Jimmy Butler.

It would make sense for the Trail Blazers to send Lillard to his desired destination, if he does ask for a trade. He has been loyal to the organization for his whole career.