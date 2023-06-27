The Miami Heat had a successful season when all things are considered. They underwhelmed in the regular season and limped into the postseason, but then had a miraculous run to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 overall seed in the East. The Heat ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals vs. the much more dominant Denver Nuggets, but can be proud of their perseverance that allowed them to make it as far as they did. Jimmy Butler was the leader of this year's squad and figures to be for years to come accompanied by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Herro would have played a bigger role in this year's postseason if he didn't break his hand in the first-round, but he figures to come back with a vengeance next year. Nevertheless, many look at the Heat as one piece away from being a major contender with their Finals appearance this year; after the 2023 NBA Draft, there are three targets in NBA free agency that they need to go after that could supplement that superstar piece. Once free agency gets going on Friday, the Heat need to ensure that they are in talks with Gabe Vincent, Jordan Clarkson, and Patrick Beverley.

These three guys won't actually be the piece that propels them to securing an NBA Finals ring, but all three could play pivotal roles once they add that final superstar. The Heat need to maintain their identity and supplementing their roster with either of these three guys would be huge. Of course, Gabe Vincent would just need to be retained, but losing him would be a huge loss that would need to be addressed immediately; keeping him would keep their sights set on adding that one last star. The top star-power in NBA free agency figures to go elsewhere this offseason, so this is why the Heat should target these three supplementary guys. Once again, as NBA free agency gets going on Friday, the Heat need to target Gabe Vincent, Jordan Clarkson, and Patrick Beverley.

Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent played an essential role for the Heat in the postseason this year. Undrafted out of the University of California, Santa Barbara, no one could have expected Vincent to be playing key minutes in the NBA Finals. However, Vincent adopted the mentality of Heat culture perfectly, playing with the same effort and tenacity every play and embodying a never say never spirit. He was one of the better shooters for the Heat in the NBA Playoffs, and he will certainly command some large offers in NBA free agency; the Heat would be wise to match anything he is offered and bring him back to South Beach.

Gabe Vincent will never be the best player on the Heat, but he will be a guard that they could use deep in the playoffs. Losing him would make point guard a premium position to add for them, and if they lose out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, then they would certainly be taking a hit. Holding onto Vincent would be huge insurance regardless of what happens with Lillard, and Vincent proved he is only going to get better regardless. Whatever the Heat do in NBA free agency, one of their main targets should be retaining Gabe Vincent.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson has been one of the better sixth men in the NBA over the last few years, including a Sixth Man of the Year award. However, Clarkson is now 31-years-old and looks to be firmly eyeing a championship ring; he will be seeking contenders in NBA free agency, and the Heat are the perfect fit. Clarkson would fit the mold that is needed to play for the Heat with his toughness and energy. Not to mention, he would give the Heat a scoring threat at the point guard position that they don't have. For Clarkson, he would also carve out the most important role of his career.

Clarkson's best years have come off of the bench, but he would immediately become the starter for the Heat in a conference they are going to have eyes on topping over the next few years. While Butler leads the helm, only NBA Finals appearances will be coveted in Miami, and for Clarkson, that is all he can ask for at this point in his career. There are a decent amount of guards in NBA free agency this year, and Clarkson is a target for the Heat that makes sense.

Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley would not be an add to address the starting lineup or to put the Heat over the hump. However, adding Beverley would make sense because of the fit in Miami. Beverley would not command the money that other top guys at the position will, while he could be just as key of an asset off of the bench for the Heat. A career defined by his defensive energy and perseverant attitude, Beverley is a natural fit in Miami that would always be welcomed by South Beach. In order to maintain their culture, the Heat should target Patrick Beverley.

The Heat culture is by no means disappearing if they don't add Beverley. However, it is always smart to bring in players that have the ability to sustain an identity that is already established. Beverley would not only fit seamlessly, but he would improve the tenacity and energy that the Heat already play with. In general, missing out on Patrick Beverley would not be the biggest loss in the world. Still, once NBA free agency officially begins Friday, the Heat need to target the veteran guard.