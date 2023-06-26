Damian Lillard continues to find his name mentioned in trade rumors. The Miami Heat remain a realistic landing destination for Lillard should the Portland Trail Blazers opt to trade the superstar guard. Lillard wants to stay loyal to Portland, but he also wants to win now. As a result, Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are reportedly meeting with the Blazers on Monday to discuss the future of the franchise and it's direction, per Chris Haynes.

Lillard is still one of the best players in the league. He's also been incredibly loyal to the Blazers, something that is rare in today's NBA with players constantly finding new homes around the league. At 32-years old though, Lillard doesn't want to sit through another long rebuild. Unless the Blazers are planning on winning soon, a trade is a possibility. The Heat, as aforementioned, could end up trading for Lillard if he's made available.

Damian Lillard-Blazers important meeting

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, Lillard would receive plenty of interest from around the NBA if Portland decides to trade him during this offseason. The Blazers and Lillard's conversation on Monday could end up determining the direction of the franchise. This is possibly going to be one of the most important meetings in franchise history.

With Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons on the roster, the Blazers' future is fairly bright. However, competing with talented teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference still seems fairly unrealistic for this Blazers squad.

We will provide updates on this Damian Lillard-Blazers situation as they are made available.