The Miami Heat will face the Atlanta Hawks this Saturday. It's a Southeast Division showdown at State Farm Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a Heat-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Heat lead the head-to-head series 79-59. This will be the first time the Heat and Hawks meet during the 2024-2025 season. Significantly, the Heat went 3-1 against the Hawks last season. The Heat are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Hawks. Moreover, they are 3-2 in Atlanta over the past five games against them, including as double-overtime thriller last season. All their wins were by an average of 6.6 points.

Here are the Heat-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Hawks Odds

Miami Heat: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Time: 3 PM ET/Noon PT

TV: FDSS and NBA TV

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was a hard-earned road win for the Heat, as Tyler Herro buried a dagger that sunk the Orlando Magic on Thursday Night at Amway Arena. Overall, it a much-needed respite for the Heat, who had been hovering over .500 for the majority of the season. Herro has been there to pick up the pieces often this season. Thus, it is no surprise he was there in the end to give them the win. Herro is averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor, including 40.5 percent from the triples.

The Heat needed Herro because their other weapon, Jimmy Butler, was missing in action. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with an illness that has sidelined him during Christmas Week, and has prevented him from suiting up. It is a big chunk of the offense missing from the starting rotation, as Butler averages 18.5 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the hardwood, including 35.7 percent from the triples.

Bam Adebayo continues to play well as the third option in this lineup, now the second with Butler out. However, he struggled mightily against the Magic, scoring just four points while going 2 for 10 from the floor. The Heat need him to do a lot more than that to give themselves the best chance to succeed. So far, he is averaging 16.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Terry Rozier did not play against the Magic and might not be available for this game. Therefore, the Heat may rely on Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to pick up the slack.

They beat the Magic with just enough shooting, especially 50 percent from beyond the arc, and good defense. Yet, they lost the board battle, which could hurt them.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and convert their opportunities. Then, they must win the board battle and box out on the defensive side.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Everything looked lost on Thursday until the Hawks exploded for 50 points in a 141-133 comeback win over the Chicago Bulls. Amazingly, Trae Young, who was questionable before the game with a right heel injury, led the charge with 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hawks overcome a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. His superhuman efforts helped the Hawks overcome what would have been a terrible loss.

Jalen Johnson was the leading scorer with a career-high 30 points, going off when the Hawks absolutely needed him. Ridiculously, nothing could stop him on this night as he continued to find ways to score. De'Andre Hunter was dealing with an ankle injury and was questionable to play. Yet, he still came off the bench to score 25 points. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher did a good job with 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 from the floor. Dyson Daniels continued to show what he could do with 15 points.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Bulls because of their shooting abilities and strength on the boards. Additionally, they blocked five shots and forced 14 turnovers.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can shoot the basketball well from start to finish. Then, they need to play better defense at the start to ensure they cover.

Final Heat-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 13-15 against the spread, while the Hawks are 13-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Heat are 6-8 against the spread on the road, while the Hawks are 6-10 against the odds at home. The Heat are 3-3 against the spread when facing the Southeast Division, while the Hawks are 1-4 against the odds when facing the division.

I like this game to be close like it always is. Because of this, I have the Heat covering the slim line on the road, ensuring that this game goes down to the very end.

Final Heat-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Heat +3 (-110)