It will be a rematch of last year's NBA Finals as the Miami Heat visit Ball Arena on Thursday night to face the Denver Nuggets. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 106-96 on Tuesday at Moda Center. At first, they trailed 28-15 after the first quarter. They trailed 56-46 at halftime. Then, they battled back in the third quarter and then finished it off in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler led the way with 22 points and nine assists. Also, Terry Rozier had 19 points. Duncan Robinson added 17 points. Likewise, Bam Adebayo had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had seven points while shooting 2 for 5. Ultimately, they were without Tyler Herro, who is still nursing a knee injury.
The Heat also shot 52.9 percent from the floor, including 53.8 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, they shot only 69.2 percent from the charity stripe. Despite that, they overcame those issues and won the game. Also, they didn't win the board battle, losing 40-34, including 15 offensive rebounds from the Trail Blazers. They also turned the ball over 18 turnovers.
The Nuggets are coming off a big win against the Sacramento Kings 117-96 Wednesday night. Thus, they will have a tough test on the back-to-back against two good games. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be ready to lead the charge.
As noted, it is the first battle between the teams since the NBA Finals. The Nuggets lead the regular-season head-to-head series 38-34. Additionally, the Nuggets have won six in a row in the regular season. The Nuggets are 9-1 over the last 10 regular-season games. Also, they are 4-1 over the past five games at home. Keep in mind that the Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 in the NBA Finals, with the Heat stealing a game in Denver while the Nuggets took both games in Miami.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-Nuggets Odds
Miami Heat: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +160
Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -190
Over: 215.5 (-110)
Under: 215.5 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat will be looking for revenge on their minds. However, they likely will be in a similar scenario as Game 5, when they were without Herro. They will likely need to play without him again.
Butler averaged 21.6 points and 6.4 assists per game over the five NBA Finals games against the Nuggets. Therefore, expect him to be the first option the Heat turn to as they try and steal this game. Adebayo averaged 21.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game over the NBA Finals. Thus, he will be the second option that Miami looks to. But the Heat will need a lot more from Robinson. Ultimately, he averaged just 7.8 points over five games against the Nuggets in the Finals.
But we have only covered half of the options. Now, we look at the players that either had no effect in the NBA Finals or are completely new. Jaquez will be one to watch for. Meanwhile, Delon Wright is the newest Heat player. How will he impact the game? Then, we will get to see Rozier play for the Heat against the Nuggets for the first time. He has emerged as a good substitution for Herro.
The Heat will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot efficiently. Then, they need to box out and win the board battle while also containing Jokic.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets would not have won the NBA Finals without Jokic. Ultimately, he was the man that pushed the train forward. Everyone remembers the triple-double that Jokic had against the Heat in Game 3. Now, he will try and rise to the occasion again. Expect Jokic to be the main attraction. The guy can shoot, pass, and defend. He is probably the best player in the association.
Murray is also one of the best in the league. Significantly, he averaged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 10 assists per game over five games against the Heat in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets hope Michael Porter Jr. can be effective. Additionally, they want to see Aaron Gordon thrive. Gordon was a big part of the success in the NBA Finals, averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds. Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson is another good option. Jackson averaged 12.8 points over five games against the Heat in the finals. The Nuggets also hope to get some three-point shooting from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and control the pace. Then, they need to contain Butler.
Final Heat-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Nuggets are the much better team. However, they are only 4-7 against the spread when they don't have any rest. The Heat are also 12-7 against the spread on the road, while the Nuggets are 13-13-1 against the spread at home. Expect the Heat to keep this close and cover the spread.
Final Heat-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +4.5 (-110)