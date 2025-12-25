Clarity emerged quickly for the Dallas Cowboys following Week 17, as quarterback Dak Prescott was officially confirmed to start the team's season finale. With his availability assured and no injury concerns, preparation for the Week 18 matchup vs. the New York Giants proceeds without uncertainty. Although the team is no longer in contention, discussions about Prescott playing gained traction, underscoring his commitment to finishing the year with purpose.

The Cowboys earned a 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Prescott led the charge with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, directing scoring drives on the team’s first three possessions. The win improved their record to 7-8-1, but any hopes of extending the season had already been dashed before kickoff—shifting the focus toward professionalism and building momentum for the final game.

After the victory, The Athletic's Jon Machota posted a photo of Prescott in the locker room on X (formerly known as Twitter), along with a note of the quarterback’s firm commitment to finishing the season strong vs. the Giants—despite postseason elimination.

“For sure. No question about it.”

The confirmation from the Cowboys signal caller removes speculation about evaluating backups and keeps the Cowboys quarterback depth stable entering the finale. Prescott’s stance reflects veteran leadership, especially after producing 4,482 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through 17 games this season. The Cowboys vs. Giants Week 18 matchup now centers on execution, not experimentation, with Prescott set to command the offense.

The decision also carries broader implications for draft positioning and locker room culture. The veteran's continued presence ensures roster continuity and upholds the team’s accountability standards. As the Cowboys return home to conclude their schedule, Prescott’s participation symbolizes durability, professionalism, and an unmistakable message about how the organization chooses to close the year—with discipline and pride.

The approach not only sets a competitive standard for younger players but also strengthens the franchise’s cultural identity, reinforcing what it means to wear the Cowboys uniform through the final whistle.