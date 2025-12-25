The Detroit Lions' offensive line is in rough shape early against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions began the game without left tackle Taylor Decker and suffered from an early injury to star right tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell went down one of the Lions' final drives of the first half in visible pain, causing teammates to kneel around him while he received medical attention. The four-time Pro Bowler did not require assistance to get off the field, but he limped to the sideline with a grimace.

Lions fans immediately began panicking on social media, but the gritty Samoan returned to the field on the team's ensuing drive. Sewell returned just in time for Detroit's first touchdown of the game, an absurd four-yard touchdown catch from Isaac TeSlaa.

Sewell was a key blocker on the 4th-and-goal play, walling off Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond to give Jared Goff adequate time in the pocket.

With Sewell back in the lineup, the Lions' offensive line has a lot of ground to make up in the second half. Detroit only amassed 34 rushing yards in the first half, while ceding three sacks.

The Lions have shifted to a much more pass-dominant offense since Dan Campbell took over as the offensive play-caller, but they entered the game with a decisive edge on the ground. The Vikings' defense has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards in the league through 17 weeks, which figured to be an area to exploit for Detroit on paper.

Sewell remained in the lineup to start the second half, along with Dan Skipper, Tate Ratledge, Kingsley Eguakun and Christian Mahogany.