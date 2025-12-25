Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt delivered one of the Washington Commanders’ few bright spots on NFL Christmas Day, breaking loose for a 72-yard touchdown run in a 30-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Croskey-Merritt’s explosive score highlighted a career performance despite the defeat, showcasing his speed and decisiveness in open space. The 24-year-old finished with 105 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, and scored two touchdowns against Dallas.

After the game, Croskey-Merritt broke down the run while answering a question from JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, explaining how he read the play as it developed.

“I saw daylight and it’s my chance to show when there is an open field, I can take a decision [and] it worked out perfect.”

The long touchdown run came as Washington searched for momentum in a game that ultimately slipped away. Croskey-Merritt consistently provided a spark out of the backfield, producing chunk gains against a Cowboys defense that limited the Commanders in other areas.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s late-season surge highlights growing role despite Commanders’ struggles

The performance continued a strong late-season stretch for the rookie. Over his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has scored four total touchdowns, finding the end zone in each contest as his role in the offense has expanded.

For the season, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 671 rushing yards on 151 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, with six touchdowns across 16 games. He has also contributed in the passing game, compiling 68 receiving yards on nine receptions from 13 targets. Ball security has been an area of focus, as he has recorded three fumbles with two lost.

Despite Croskey-Merritt’s breakout outing, Washington was unable to overcome Dallas on Christmas Day. The loss dropped the Commanders to 4-12 on the season, extending a difficult year marked by inconsistency and close defeats.

Washington will close the regular season in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5), a matchup that has been flexed as the Commanders look to finish the year on a positive note.