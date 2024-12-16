ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will head to Motown for a showdown with the Detroit Pistons. It's a battle at Little Caesars Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a Heat-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Heat lead the head-t0-head series 72-58. Recently, the Pistons edged out the Heat 123-121 in overtime on November 12, 2024. Before that, the Heat defeated the Pistons 108-98. The Heat are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Pistons. Furthermore, the Heat are 4-1 over the past five games in Detroit.

Here are the Heat-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Pistons Odds

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -166

Detroit Pistons: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit and Fan Duel Sports South Florida

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat are still standing and attempting to catch the Orlando Magic in the Southeast Division. While they remain competitive, it's not stopping the Jimmy Butler trade rumors from constantly firing up. Butler has struggled to stay healthy and has missed some time this season. He struggled in his last game against the Toronto Raptors, scoring just 11 points while going 3 for 8 from the field. Butler and the Heat have had numerous instances of inconsistency over the last few weeks.

Tyler Herro has become the leading scorer on this team and had another good game recently against Toronto, scoring 23 points. So far, Herro is averaging 24.2 points per game while leading the Heat. Center Bam Adebayo has become a force in the middle, averaging 16.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He had a monster double-double against the Raptors. Terry Rozier has been solid but has also been heavily inconsistent. His last three games include a stat line of five points, 14 points, and none. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson has been steady recently, having a 23-point and 19-point game, respectively.

These guys represent a team that is 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage, including fourth from the triples. Additionally, the Heat are 16th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, the Heat are 15th in rebounds. The Heat have taken care of the basketball well, ranking third in turnovers. However, they have struggled on the defensive end, ranking last in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if their star players can consistently hit their shots and take good opportunities. Then, they must force the Pistons into making bad decisions.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are still in last place in the Central Division. However, they are only a game out of fourth and 1/2 game behind the final play-in spot. There is no doubt that the Pistons have improved remarkably from last season. While they are still struggling at 10-16, the Pistons have many chances to make a run. They have some players who are doing well, including one who is setting historic performances.

The stars have come out in Detroit, as Cade Cunningham set records in a win at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, becoming the first member of the Pistons to have a triple-double in a game at the World's Famous Arena since 1968. Cunningham has always been a star since he entered the league. But it seems more real this season. as he has picked up his game and helped improve the team.

Jaden Ivey has taken the next steps this season. So far, he is averaging 17.3 points per game, improving on that mark from last season. Malik Beasley has been a great addition to the Pistons. He averages 15.3 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor, including 40.7 percent from the triples. The Pistons might be without Tobias Harris, who injured his hand against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

These players lead an improving squad that is 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage, including 16th from the triples. Also, they are 24th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Pistons have done well on the boards, ranking eighth in total rebounds. Yet, they have issues holding onto the basketball, ranking 26th in turnovers. The Pistons have improved on defense, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can defend efficiently and force Herro to turn to someone else. Then, they must win the board battle and limit their turnovers.

Final Heat-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 11-12 against the spread, while the Pistons are 12-13-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Heat are 5-6 against the spread on the road, while the Pistons are 4-7 against the odds at home. The Heat are 6-10 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons are 10-12-1 against the odds when facing the East.

The Pistons have played the Heat tough this season. Ultimately, I see that continuing as they find a way to cover the spread at home against the Heat.

Final Heat-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: +3.5 (-108)