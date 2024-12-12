Jimmy Butler has been in trade rumors for the week, with ESPN's Shams Charania naming the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and the Phoenix Suns as the four teams that he would like to be traded to. In correlation with the teams, fans have noticed that Butler has changed his hair color to the teams that were on his list.

With the Suns as the latest team reportedly on his list, it only made sense for Butler to dye his hair orange, and that's exactly what he did. ‘

Expand Tweet

Butler has shown throughout his career that he's a troll, so there's no surprise that he's doing this at the peak of which the trade rumors are. The only question is if those trade rumors are true, especially after Butler's agent called out Charania for his reporting.

Will the Heat trade Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants to go to a win-now team, and those four teams that he listed are definitely in that mode. Some have been looking at the trade rumors a bit differently after Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, called out Shams Charania for his reporting.

“Alright listen,” Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullshit because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge..

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.'”

The next day, Charania went on First Take to double down on his report.

“I 1,000 percent stand by my reporting. It's fully vetted,” Charania said. “And as a professional, that's what I do, that's what I get paid to do… report truthfully and accurately. That's what this is. Period.”

Only time will tell if the rumors are true, but they may be true after it seems like the Heat are not willing to give Butler the contract extension he wants. The Heat are also 12-10, and that doesn't seem like enough for Butler to consider them a win-now team. Tyler Herro has been a bright spot for the team this season, and the keys may be given to him for the future of the team.

The Heat have tried every season to land a big star since getting Butler, but they've been unsuccessful at doing so.