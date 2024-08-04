The Miami Heat have had an interesting offseason and especially free agency period to say the least as some fans could critique it for being a quiet time for the franchise. Most of the moves that came from the Heat during free agency have been re-signing players back to the team after testing the waters with other squads, but is there a move that was the biggest mistake?

Alec Burks was the only new move for Miami that brings more veteran presence and a boost to the offense from the bench, but what about the other moves made? The Heat would re-sign key players like Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith to new contracts, including Thomas Bryant.

One could make the argument that the team's lack of moves could be a mistake on its own right, but with the Heat dealing with financial limitations as they are dangerously close to the dreaded second apron, the moves had to be minimal unless it was a trade. Still, Bryant would have to be the biggest mistake out of all the moves as he declined his $2.8 million player option and got a one-year minimum worth $2.9 million.

“Me and my agent, we both talked and we thought, just for us was to just to look at the market and just see what was available,” Bryant said. “And for us it was never about any misfortune or anything like that. I love the Miami Heat personally, I love the way that their culture is, the coaching staff, and the guys that they have around each other. It was about just for myself as a player and everything individually of just what was else might be out there what potentially could be out there.”

Thomas Bryant on a Heat team filled with centers

There is no doubt that both parties were enthusiastic in wanting to reunite, but looking at the roster, was another center needed when Miami already has Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and first round pick Kel'el Ware? Last season, Bryant got limited minutes where besides the first two listed big-men, Orlando Robinson was the other at the position as the 27-year old is aware of the bevy of centers, but cites that he will need to find his “niche.”

“For me, it's just like there is a lot of centers on any team, it's all about finding your way, your niche, and everything on what the team needs from you,” Bryant said. “For me personally, I got great feedback from the from guys in Miami and just knowing that there are the other guys out there, of course everybody's out there competing but for me, it's just seeing the guys are there and seeing what this organization brings to the table and everything. I just feel like I fit that mold that the Miami Heat fit and produce out there so I feel like coming back to the Miami Heat was probably one one of the better decisions that I made.”

Bryant's limited minutes could raise eyebrows with Heat's decision

Talking about the little playing time Bryant had, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 57.7 percent from the field in 11.6 minutes per game. Bryant has played with three other teams besides Miami like with the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets which funny enough was the team that beat his current squad in the 2023 NBA Finals.

There is no doubt that with every other move made in free agency, they all pretty much made sense in the grand scheme of things of what the team needs with the aforementioned financial limitations. With Bryant, there poses more questions of signing a player purely for depth at the center position where it's expected that he will have the same usage, which could be proven wrong.

Bryant looking to fortify chemistry on Heat

If there is one aspect that Bryant has that could be beneficiary, it's that he has a year under his belt with the Heat so he knows the intricacies of how head coach Erik Spoelstra likes to run his team. He would even tell ClutchPoints in his press conference right after he re-signed that the main point of focus for him is “trying to find that chemistry.”

“I would say the things that I'm working on improving is just trying to find that chemistry real quickly with this team that we have now,” Bryant said. “Going into last year, it was very difficult for a guy that was just coming in with the Miami Heat organization that with guys that have been together for three, four, or five years together. You know, it's a little difficult trying to get that team chemistry and that chemistry that you want to have in order to try and produce for your team and help your team in any way shape or form.”

“So I feel like that will be big right there,” Bryant continued. “Especially in the summertime of just knowing what the organization is, now knowing what they expect from the players, the guy that you might be with, and going to be probably playing with or be around more, so that'll help a lot in just continuing to the overall game of just being a great defensive rebounder, offensive rebounder, cleaning up the glass, blocking shots, and consistently making the three ball as well.”

Whatever the case may be, Bryant will look to prove doubters wrong and hopefully put on his best season yet to help Miami. The Heat are looking to improve after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight season.