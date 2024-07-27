The Miami Heat are currently in the midst of an interesting offseason to say the least as they did make signings with the hopes of maintaining their roster from last season or improving it slightly. While there could be fans that wanted the team to trade for a “whale” of a star, it has not happened as of yet as they could only do so via trade with their financial limitations.

If we're being realistic, it seems like it will not happen unless there is a star that gets disgruntled with their team, requests a trade, and hopefully that party is interested in the Heat's assets. For now though, let's recap all the signings so far from the Heat during the free agency period and giving them a grade starting with the only player that is new.

Heat adds backcourt depth with Alec Burks

The only addition to the team that was not formerly a member of the Heat was Alec Burks who last played with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons last season. This was actually a player that could have been an option last season after the trade deadline through the buyout market, but finds his way to Miami as he mentioned he has “admired the Heat Culture from afar.”

“I just admired the Heat Culture from afar and I talked to Spo [Spoelstra] before I made my decision, we had a great conversation and I think that's the real reason I picked the team,” Burks said. “I think I just I could fit in, I think what I bring I could just be a role player and help out and help winning.”

How Burks can fit with Miami

While fans are prone to be disappointed by the signing since it was the only new one, Burks can provide the team with some much needed offensive spark off the bench, especially with a cheap veteran minimum contract. He could also fill in nicely for players that miss time due to injuries and even when it's fully healthy, he can mesh well with such stars as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and others as Burks tells ClutchPoints how he fits with the Heat.

“Just, I think I can space the floor, all three of them are very elite,” Burks said. “So I think I just play my role and help out anyway I can, just play off them.”

“My versatility, that I can play a couple of positions and be able to shoot, space the floor for other guys to get into the paint and those two skills will help out a lot,” Burks continued.

Grade: B

A crucial re-signing for the Heat in Haywood Highsmith

The Heat weren't without their losses as star Caleb Martin chose to test the free agency waters and sign with Eastern Conference rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they couldn't lose both of their star defensive wings with the other being Haywood Highsmith.

Fortunately, Miami and Highsmith came to an agreement on a two-year, $11 million contract as the 27-year old has been a vital part of the team's rotation. Not only does he add some offense as he has been working on his three-point shot since last season, but he is an elite perimeter defender that contributed to a top five defense from last season. He spoke about what he wants to accomplish next season as there is no doubt that Highsmith was the Heat's best move.

“It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster,” Highsmith said. “But I think the contract I got now with the Heat, I’m really satisfied with it. I think we still got more in the tank, for sure. So I’m just going to keep pushing. It’s been a bit of a journey, a bit of a process. I’m glad to be back.”

“I’m going to be myself, I’m not going to try to fill nobody’s shoes,” Highsmith said. “I know the type of player I am in this league. I’m a defender, tough guy, can make open shots, make threes and I’m a good shooter and I’m going to play the right way, play hard and do whatever it takes to win.”

Grade: A

Kevin Love back with the Heat

Some fans thought it was strange when Kevin Love declined his $4 million Heat player option, meaning he would become a free agent. However, there was some enthusiasm that he would be back on a new deal that's what happened as it is worth $8 million, lasting two years.

Re-signing Love was something to be expected since he provided some energy off the bench despite being 35-years old. He mostly served as the primary backup to Adebayo and played up to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's standards, especially when spacing the floor. Besides still providing some production on the floor, he can also act as veteran leadership to such players as Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, and even first round pick Kel'el Ware.

“I think there was always a chance in every free agency, there's always a chance to kind of look around the league and see opportunity, but in my mind, in terms of how the team operates, who Spo [Erik Spoelstra] is, who coach Riley [Pat Riley] is, who Andy [Heat general manager Andy Ellisburg] is, I mean, it really in the last year and a half is, felt like home,” Love said. “So at the end of the day, didn't feel like there was in doubt. It felt like it was we were always optimistic that we will be able to get this done. Get an extra year and just be able to provide as much as I possibly can. For the team and very, very happy to be back.”

Grade: B –

Another big-man resigning to the Heat in Thomas Bryant

Besides re-signing Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and even drafting Kel'el Ware, the Heat retained another center in Thomas Bryant. This could be a head scratcher for some since besides signing the 26-year big-man to a close to $3 million minimum deal, people thought the team should add a guard than another center who got minimal time as it is last season.

Still, Bryant has shown flashes of being a solid role player on the team as he now tries to find his footing and “niche” within the roster.

“For me, it's just like there is a lot of centers on any team, it's all about finding your way, your niche, and everything on what the team needs from you,” Bryant said. “For me personally, I got great feedback from the from guys in Miami and just knowing that there are the other guys out there, of course everybody's out there competing but for me, it's just seeing the guys are there and seeing what this organization brings to the table and everything. I just feel like I fit that mold that the Miami Heat fit and produce out there so I feel like coming back to the Miami Heat was probably one one of the better decisions that I made.”

What Bryant wants to work on for next season with Miami

With the injury history that Miami had last season at the position with Adebayo and Love missing time, maybe signing another player like Bryant who has some familiarity isn't bad thinking on the part of the team. He told ClutchPoints that he wants to keep building that chemistry with the Heat.

“I would say the things that I'm working on improving is just trying to find that chemistry real quickly with this team that we have now,” Bryant said. “Going into last year, it was very difficult for a guy that was just coming in with the Miami Heat organization that with guys that have been together for three, four, or five years together. You know, it's a little difficult trying to get that team chemistry and that chemistry that you want to have in order to try and produce for your team and help your team in any way shape or form.”

Grade: C+

It remains to be seen if there will be any other moves, but in any sense, the Heat are trying to improve after finishing with the eighth seed for the second straight season after having a 46-36 record.