Jimmy Butler was visibly frustrated after the Miami Heat extended their losing streak to four straight games Saturday. The Heat’s best player seems to be well aware that the team could be in serious trouble of missing the playoffs if they don’t stop the bleeding soon.

“I’m tired of losing,” Jimmy Butler said, following Miami’s 108-103 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. “We’re not getting no stops. Shots not going in, and then it’s all downhill from there.”

The Heat dropped their fourth straight game last night and Jimmy Butler has had enough. “I’m tired of losing … We've gotta figure this out very, very quickly.”pic.twitter.com/Rkmk7Quf2c — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 26, 2023

Butler had 28 points, three rebounds and six assists. The Heat outscored the Hornets by 11 points during Butler’s 33 minutes on the floor, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the upset.

The defeat dropped the Heat to 32-29 for the 2022-2023 season. Just as Miami lost its fourth straight game, the New York Knicks picked up their fifth straight win. The No. 6 seed Knicks increased their lead over the Heat to 2.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. As the No. 7 seed, Miami is in line to fight for a postseason berth in the play-in tournament.

The Heat did battle back from a 22-point deficit to make it a competitive game, but that was no consolation for Butler.

“We lost,” Butler said. “I don’t care if we were down 30, or lose by 30 or lose by one. We lost, and I don’t think anybody in here wants to lose, but we gotta figure this out very, very quickly.”

During their four-game losing streak, the Heat rank 28th in offensive rating and 21st in defensive rating. Miami’s first three losses came against teams that are in the playoff picture. Charlotte, on the other hand, has the second-worst record in the East.

The Heat have an important stretch of games coming up. Miami will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a home-and-home Monday and Wednesday After hosting the Knicks, the Heat are scheduled to host the Atlanta Hawks in consecutive games.

The Heat are sandwiched between the Knicks and Hawks in the standings. Miami is one game in the loss column ahead of Atlanta for the No. 8 seed.