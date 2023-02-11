Jimmy Butler emerged as the hero of the day yet again for the Miami Heat on Friday night as they edged out the Houston Rockets in a nail-biter, 97-95. Butler ended the contest with a game-winning alley-oop dunk off of an inbound play with just 0.7 seconds remaining. After the victory, you just know that Jimmy was going to drop an epic bar to further elevate his heroics.

When asked by reporters after the game if he was surprised to find himself that wide open for the game-winning basket, the Heat talisman responded in the most Jimmy Butler way possible:

“I’m always open. I’m like a football player, and I mean that,” Butler said. “[Chad Ochocinco] said it best. He was always open, and I’m a lot like him.”

"I'm always open. I'm like a football player, and I mean that. @ochocinco said it best. He was always open, and I'm a lot like him." — Jimmy Butler on the game-winner@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/QqO8YGOio1 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) February 11, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER WALKOFF GAME WINNER 🚨pic.twitter.com/gJsyIDdty9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2023

That’s so on-brand for Butler — both his epic response and the perfect comparison to Chad Ochocinco. You can’t deny that these two just give off the same vibes, which is why it’s hard to argue against Jimmy’s statement here.

It wasn’t the best of games for the six-time All-Star. Jimmy Butler finished with 16 points on 4-of-11 shooting to go along with four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 28 minutes of action. Most important of all, however, is how he once again came up big in the clutch for the Heat right when it mattered the most.

That’s now back-to-back wins for Miami who will be in action again on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.