Curious about what it’s like to be a Helldiver? Look no further. A recent gameplay trailer demonstrates what being one is like in Helldivers 2 by showing off a full mission from the game.

The gameplay trailer, which was first shown in the recent PlayStation State of Play, starts with the player picking a mission. The player then drops to the planet alongside three other players. Upon landing on the planet, their mission, Bile Titan Liberation, begins.

Upon landing on the planet, the players proceeded to hunt down the Bile Titan. They first cleared out their surrounding area, which had some pretty small enemies. It wasn’t much later, however, that one of them ran into the Bile Titan itself. They tried fighting it, but one of them immediately ended up dying. There doesn’t appear to be a Downed, But Not Out state in the game, as the player immediately died upon taking damage.

Death isn’t permanent, however, as one of their teammates threw a Reinforce beacon. It appears that to call a dead teammate back in, players must throw this beacon. If they run out of it, they will no longer be able to get their teammates back. This is very similar to how tickets work in most massive shooters.

The players then demonstrate their various heavy weaponry against the Bile Titan. This includes the Recoilless Rocket Launcher, which appears to be a two-person weapon. One person fires, while another reloads the weapon after each shot. There also appear to be rifles, flamethrowers, lasers, and more.

One of the team members uses a Strafing Run, which appears to be a linear attack. While this attack damages their target, it also ends up killing one of their teammates. This demonstrates that the game has friendly fire. This encourages players to be careful when it comes to their attacks.

The mission ends with one of the team members calling in a Stratagem, a very powerful skill that can’t be used frequently. In the trailer’s case, the Stratagem used is the 500kg Bomb. This quickly removed the boss’s remaining health.

The trailer then closes off by showing the game’s various customization options. This includes player customization, weapon load-outs, and more.

That's all the information we got from the Helldivers 2 gameplay trailer, which showed off the full Bile Titan Liberation mission. The game comes out this 2023 and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.