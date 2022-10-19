The Los Angeles Lakers just got clobbered by the reigning NBA champions in a game that Patrick Beverley would rather forget. Kendrick Perkins, however, does not want that to happen. Instead, he wants to hear Beverley talk about his atrocious performance in his debut for the Lakers, which ended in a 123-109 disaster of a loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

“I hope Pat Bev give himself a lot of criticism on his next episode of his podcast because he’s been HORRIBLE tonight in his Lakers debut, Kendrick tweeted while watching LA get dismantled Tuesday night by the Warriors. “Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…”

In his first game for the Lakers, Beverley produced just three points on a 3-pointer, shot 1-of-4 from the floor and committed a turnover and five personal fouls. However, he did have two rebounds, two assists, and three steals, which were not going to be enough to shield him from the criticism he is about to hear from frustrated Lakers fans. In any case, he played 25 minutes and finished with just a minus-5 plus/minus — the best among Los Angeles starters.

It is way too early to objectively plot the trajectory of the Lakers’ season, but based on the infinitesimal sample size, it can be said that the team is going to have a rough go.

It is not about to get much easier for Beverley and the Purple and Gold as they will next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.