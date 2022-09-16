‘He’s got to learn how to be a pro’: Myles Garrett puts Browns rookie on notice ahead of Week 2

Myles Garrett called out Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey, per Mary Kay Cabot. Winfrey did not participate in a recent practice due to disciplinary reasons. The details of the situation were unclear, but Garrett shared his opinion on the matter.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin (Stefanski) took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

Myles Garrett later commented on Kevin Stefanski’s decision to keep Winfrey out of practice for the unspecified disciplinary reason.

“It was pretty common knowledge,” Garrett said. “And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent.”

Myles Garrett is a respected veteran on the Browns roster. He has earned the right to call out players when they make mistakes. But he wasn’t overly critical of the rookie. Garrett simply wants to see Perrion Winfrey learn how to be a pro. There are many young football players with loads to talent. But learning how to conduct oneself as a professional is an entirely different matter.

Myles Garrett will aim to help the Browns’ young players grow in maturity. Additionally, he will look to help the Browns improve to 2-0 in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.