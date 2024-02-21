Whoever the intern who leaked this was, we hope you're doing okay, bud.

Hi-Fi Rush is headed to the PlayStation 5, as a trailer for the game on the platform has been leaked by the Bethesda Latin America channel on YouTube.

Coming to the PS5 on March 19, 2024, Hi-Fi Rush is one of the biggest first-party Xbox titles to be coming to a different platform. The significance of this will probably go unnoticed by many, but for formerly Xbox console exclusives to be headed to Nintendo Switch and the PS5 means that Xbox has completely lost faith in winning the console wars.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Pentiment and Grounded are also headed to the Nintendo Switch, which now makes Hi-Fi Rush the third of the five games Xbox boss Phil Spencer referenced in his recent appearance in the Xbox Podcast. In the same talk, despite the white flag Microsoft is waving, Phil Spencer reassured fans that they will continue producing Xbox consoles in the future and that they will not phase out physical games.

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the most successful first-party releases for Xbox last year, getting great reviews and garnering significant attention despite shadow-dropping when it was first announced. However, it’s clear that whatever sales expectations Microsoft had for the game have not been reached, hence the decision to make it available on the PlayStation as well.

With this reveal, we’re now left with just two more surprises. We wonder what these games would be, with many speculating that Sea of Thieves could be one of them. But we’re also interested in how the success of these games on other platforms will affect the future of the games industry. As console exclusives slowly becoming a thing of the past, at least for Xbox, what then is the incentive of getting future Xbox consoles?