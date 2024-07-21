Ho-Oh descends from the sky to the battlefield in Pokemon UNITE! For Pokemon UNITE's third anniversary, Ho-Oh makes its much-anticipated debut in Pokemon UNITE. From Ho-Oh's move sets to the in-game events, here is everything you must know about Pokemon UNITE's third anniversary.

Ho-Oh Joins the Fray in Pokemon UNITE

The Pokemon Gold box art mascot makes its way to Pokemon UNITE as a ranged Defender. In its debut, Ho-Oh will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Ho-Oh’s special Ability, Regenerator, allows it to gradually recover HP if it avoids damage from opposing Pokémon for a set period. This makes it a formidable opponent on the battlefield, capable of sustaining itself during long skirmishes.

As for its move set, Ho-Oh is designed to keep players engaged throughout the match. Its Unite Move, Rekindling Flame, is particularly noteworthy.

Rekindling Flame allows Ho-Oh to spread its wings and consume all the Aeos energy in its possession, reviving knocked-out allied Pokemon. The more Aeos energy consumed, the more allies Ho-Oh can bring back into the battle, potentially turning the tide in critical moments.

Time-Limited Events to Celebrate Three Years of Pokemon UNITE

Besides adding Ho-Oh to the game, Pokemon UNITE is hosting several time-limited events to mark its three-year milestone.

Ho-Oh Commemorative Event (July 19 at 00:00 UTC to August 11 at 23:59 UTC) – During this event, trainers can obtain one free die each day. Rolling the die advances the player a number of spaces on a game board, where they must complete corresponding missions to earn another die roll. Collecting 1000 Divine Forest coins allows Trainers to exchange them for Ho-Oh’s Unite license, making this event a must for those eager to add Ho-Oh to their roster.

Panic Parade Revival (July 19 at 00:00 UTC to September 4 at 23:59 UTC) – This popular tower-defense game mode makes a return, challenging Trainers to protect Tinkaton from waves of wild Pokémon attacks. Strategic calls for help from other Pokémon can provide the necessary support to turn the tide of battle, making this mode both thrilling and strategic.

Charizard Unite License Distribution (July 19 at 00:00 UTC to September 2 at 23:59 UTC) – Upon logging in for the first time during the event period, Trainers can choose between a Charizard-themed hat fashion item, Charizard’s Unite license, or 100 Aeos coins. This choice is available only once per account log-in, adding an element of strategic decision-making for players.

New Battle Pass (July 21 at 00:00 UTC to September 4 at 23:59 UTC) – The latest Battle Pass, themed around black flames, offers Trainers the opportunity to celebrate Pokémon UNITE’s anniversary in style. By purchasing the premium pass and leveling up, Trainers can obtain the regal Dark Lord Style: Charizard holowear, enhancing their in-game experience with a touch of elegance.

Ho-Oh Blesses Pokemon UNITE's Third Anniversary

With the introduction of Ho-Oh and a series of dynamic events, the third anniversary of Pokémon UNITE promises to be a memorable celebration for all. For more information regarding Pokemon Unite's third-anniversary celebration, check out the official blog post from the official Pokemon Company International website right here.

