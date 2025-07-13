A college football analyst claims that Bill Belichick is playing “second fiddle” to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as he gears up for his first UNC-Chapel Hill game as head coach.

“Also, there’s Bill Belichick, anybody heard of this guy?” Finebaum said on First Take on Friday (July 11). “He’s only the most-famous NFL coach of all time this side of Vince Lombardi, but lately he’s played second fiddle to his girlfriend. I can’t believe I’m actually saying that, but I am.”

.@finebaum's top three CFB storylines ⬇️ 🤔 What's the pulse of the ACC with Clemson and UNC?

🍿 Will Georgia and Alabama bounce back?

😯 Is Arch Manning the best college QB since Tim Tebow? pic.twitter.com/R6FlCDs8sx — First Take (@FirstTake) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Finebaum didn't elaborate on his claim, but since Belichick's romance with Hudson, the couple has been making headlines that haven't been in the most favorable to the UNC coach. The former college cheerleader went viral when she interjected during Belichick's CBS interview. The reporter asked the couple when they met, and Hudson said, “We’re not talking about this.” The couple has previously stated that they met in 2021 on a plane and began dating in 2023. They went public with their romance in 2024.

Finebaum is only one of many who have criticized Belichick's relationship with Hudson. Robert Griffin III (RG3) commented on their relationship, deeming it a “distraction” from UNC.

“Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem,” RG3 said on his Outta Pocket podcast back in May. “Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.”

Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is becoming a problem. Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.#RG3 #OuttaPocket pic.twitter.com/X7nBBLlVp5 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

A source told TMZ back in April that people at UNC are concerned over Hudson's influence and that there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

On the field there might also be some issues as Belichick enters his first year as the UNC head coach. ESPN analyst Kevin Clark believes the team is not in the best shape right now, at least not to the caliber of talent Belichick has coached in previous years.

“I think that UNC roster is not very good going into this season, so I’m intrigued to see if Belichick can scheme up some stuff here, bridge the talent gap with some of these teams that are more talented,” Clark said. “I think it might be one of the least successful teams Bill Belichick has had in a long time, maybe since Cleveland (Browns). Frankly, obviously had a bad end in New England there, but I think this UNC team might be even worse than that.”

While there is concern from fans, Belichick has shared what exactly Hudson's role is as it pertains to UNC.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belichick wrote in one of the emails obtained by WRAL from UNC. “This is not a secret. Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (e.g., CBS ’60 Minutes’) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”

Belichick's first game with UNC will be against TCU on Monday, Sept. 1.