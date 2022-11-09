By Jesseyriche Cortez · 1 min read

An MMORPG set in the Horizon universe might be on the way, with sources saying Sony is partnering up with NCSoft for it.

According to the Korean news website MTN, sources said that Sony partnered up with NCSoft to develop the MMORPG. These sources said that discussions are underway regarding the collaboration. They said that once the discussions conclude, NCSoft may be able to ask for help from Sony regarding the development. MTN further says that the game is using the codename “Project H”, and that NCSoft is using that codename in its hiring ads.

This is not really new news, as there were already some rumors circulating about a multiplayer Horizon game. Just last month, some sources revealed that a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe is under development. This came alongside the news that a Horizon Zero Dawn remake could be on the way as well. Of course, until the game’s development is publicly announced, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. NCSoft’s Global Communications Office reportedly said that “it is difficult to confirm information about undisclosed projects under development.”

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of Sony’s best-selling games. Their most recent game, Horizon Forbidden West, came out back in February this year. NCSoft also previously published Guild Wars, as well as developed the Lineage MMO series.