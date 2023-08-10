The Charlotte Hornets entered the NBA as an expansion team in 1988 alongside the Miami Heat, selecting Charlotte legends like Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues in the 1988 NBA expansion draft. Out of the 34 seasons in the franchise's existence in Charlotte, whether it be under the name Hornets or Bobcats, we'll rank the top 10 seasons in Charlotte basketball history using the following criteria: historical relevance, peak performance, and overall roster talent.

Without further ado, the 10 greatest teams in Hornets (and Bobcats) history.

10. 2021-22 Charlotte Hornets “LaMelo's Arrival”

Record: 43-39

Starters: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Key Reserves: P.J. Washington, Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 2021-22 Hornets provided an extended glimpse of a bright future, as 20-year-old point guard LaMelo Ball took the reins of the franchise and led the Hornets to a winning record while making his first All-Star game appearance. The Hornets leaned into what makes Ball so special, playing fast and free in transition and making all the right plays out of ballscreens.

Ball wasn't the only one to make the leap this season, as Miles Bridges averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds and nearly 4 assists a game in a breakout campaign.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the momentum gathered by the winning season would quickly be put to a halt, as Ball missed most of the next season with ankle surgery, Bridges was not retained due to felony domestic violence charges being brought against him, and head coach James Borrego was fired.

9. 2001-02 Hornets “Farewell to Charlotte”

Record: 44-38

Starters: Baron Davis, David Wesley, Jamal Mashburn, P.J. Brown, Elden Campbell

Key Reserves: Lee Nailon, George Lynch, Jamaal Magloire

The 2001-02 Hornets were led by All-Star point guard Baron Davis, who quickly established himself as one of the most explosive point guards in the league despite being only 22 years old. Surrounded by a team of seasoned veterans, Davis led the Hornets to a first-round series win over Tracy McGrady's Orlando Magic, before falling to eventual Eastern Conference champion Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.

Despite the on-court success, Charlotte's 2001-02 season was clouded in controversy, as owner George Shinn alienated fans by demanding a new arena be built at no cost to him, or he would move the franchise. The NBA later agreed to let the Hornets move to New Orleans, with the stipulation that Charlotte would be granted a new expansion franchise. The Hornets would eventually return in 2014-15, but you can understand why this season isn't exactly remembered fondly by fans.

8. 2009-10 Charlotte Bobcats “Larry Brown's Stew”

Record: 44-38

Starters: Raymond Felton, Stephen Jackson, Gerald Wallace, Boris Diaw, Tyson Chandler

Key Reserves: Theo Ratliff, Nazr Mohammed, Tyrus Thomas

The 2009-10 Charlotte Bobcats are a testament to what great coaching can do. The Bobcats were on the heels of five straight losing seasons, but Brown elevated a roster without a true star to defend at such a high level that they made the postseason anyway, almost solely on the back of the team's top-ranked defense (No. 1 in defensive efficiency).

The team's lone All-Star was Gerald “Crash” Wallace, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds and was always a threat to put someone on a poster.

Larry Brown deciding to finish his professional coaching career back in North Carolina (he won 57 games as a rookie 32-year-old coach of the Carolina Cougars of the ABA) was one of the few bright spots in the Bobcats' brief history, and this campaign probably isn't talked about enough as one of the greatest single-season coaching jobs of all-time. Turning a 35-win team into the league's best defense in just a year's time is nothing short of incredible.

7. 2015-16 Hornets “Kemba's star turn”

Record: 48-34

Starters: Kemba Walker, Courtney Lee, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller

Key Reserves: Jeremy Lin, Al Jefferson, Frank Kaminsky

The 2015-16 Hornets were one of the most balanced teams in the franchise's history, ranking in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The driving force for this Hornets team was Kemba Walker, who averaged 20.9 points per game on vastly improved perimeter shooting percentages. Walker's ascent to stardom altered the trajectory for the Hornets, as head coach Steve Clifford could build an offense around his abilities and pair him with multiple “3-and-D” wings like Lee, Batum, and Williams.

Clifford's strategy worked, but the Hornets couldn't quite muster enough offensive firepower to get by Dwayne Wade's Miami Heat, losing in the first round in seven games. This would be the last playoff basketball Charlotte would see for a while, as the team has missed the postseason the last seven seasons and counting.

6. 1999-00 Hornets “Steady Eddie”

Record: 49-33

Starters: David Wesley, Eddie Jones, Anthony Mason, Derrick Coleman, Elden Campbell

Key Reserves: Baron Davis, Eddie Robinson, Brad Miller

The 1999-00 Hornets were a roller coaster of emotions. Baron Davis made his rookie debut, and head coach Paul Silas got his first full season after the NBA lockout shortened the season prior.

The new-look Hornets were led by Eddie Jones, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers the year prior in a trade for Glen Rice. Jones flourished in his new role in Charlotte, becoming a first-time All-Star while leading the NBA in steals per game. The Hornets were just beginning to mesh when tragedy struck halfway through the season as key reserve Bobby Phills was killed in an automobile accident.

The Hornets admirably went on to finish the season on a hot streak after losing their teammate, but they were easily dispatched by Larry Brown, Allen Iverson, and the Philadelphia 76ers in four games in the first round of the playoffs.

5. 1997-98 Hornets “The Last Dance”

Record: 51-31

Starters: David Wesley, Bobby Phills, Glen Rice, Anthony Mason, Vlade Divac

Key Reserves: Dell Curry, B.J. Armstrong, Matt Geiger

The 1997-98 Hornets featured multiple franchise legends playing their last seasons in Charlotte. Fan favorite Muggsy Bogues was traded at the beginning of the season. Dell Curry, the lone remaining player from the franchise's inaugural campaign, would walk in free agency the following year. Glen Rice, who had established himself as one of the best shooters in all of basketball, would be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers the following offseason. This would be head coach Dave Cowens's last full season as well.

Of course, the Hornets weren't the only ones gearing up for one last run together. After beating the Hawks in the first round, the Hornets got a matchup with Michael Jordan in his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Former Bulls guard B.J. Armstrong nailed a game-winner to even the series in Chicago, but it may not surprise you to hear that Michael Jordan took that personally. MJ turned it up, and the Hornets didn't win a game the rest of the way.

The last dance for Chicago also happened to be the last dance for this iteration of the Hornets.

4. 2000-01 Hornets “New Heights”

Record: 46-36

Starters: Baron Davis, David Wesley, Jamal Mashburn, P.J. Brown, Elden Campbell

Key Reserves: Derrick Coleman, Eddie Robinson, Jamaal Magloire

The 2000-01 Hornets looked quite a bit different after a nine-player trade with the Miami Heat sent Eddie Jones and Anthony Mason to Miami and brought back Jamal Mashburn and P.J. Brown. Head coach Paul Silas built a tough defense with Brown manning the interior, and second-year guard Baron Davis formed a potent scoring duo with Mashburn.

Ironically enough, the Hornets would meet the Heat in the first round of the playoffs, sweeping former Hornets legends Jones, Mason, and Alonzo Mourning in three games.

In the next round, the Hornets made it as far as any team has in franchise history, finishing one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Davis had 29 points in the decisive Game 7, but Ray Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks were just good enough to advance.

3. 1996-97 Hornets “Records and Rice”

Record: 54-28

Starters: Muggsy Bogues, Dell Curry, Glen Rice, Anthony Mason, Vlade Divac

Key Reserves: Matt Geiger, Tony Smith

The 1996-97 Hornets were way ahead of their time and still hold the single-season record for the highest team 3-point percentage in NBA history at 42.7 percent — a record that might be hard to break given the high volume of attempts in today's NBA.

The Hornets sharpshooters were led primarily by Glen Rice, who averaged nearly 27 points a game on ridiculous shooting splits of 48/47/87.

In the 1997 All-Star game that featured Michael Jordan and multiple other Hall of Fame players, it was Rice who took home the MVP award, setting scoring records in the process.

Rice and the Hornets were one of the biggest surprises in the league, winning 16 games more than Vegas projected at the start of the year and setting a new franchise record for regular-season wins.

Although the Hornets flamed out in the first round of the playoffs, Rice's shooting barrage still holds weight as an undeniable part of Charlotte's basketball history.

2. 1992-93 Hornets “First Time, Long Time”

Record: 44-38

Starters: Muggsy Bogues, Kendall Gill, David Wingate, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning

Key Reserves: Johnny Newman, Kenny Gattison

The 1992-93 Hornets finally got the franchise off the ground, as the Hornets went just 96-232 in its first four years of existence.

Leading the charge was the dynamic young frontcourt combo of second-year player Larry Johnson and rookie center Alonzo Mourning, who immediately transformed the Hornets into an athletic, dangerous, and marketable young group.

The Hornets played at a breakneck pace (2nd in NBA) and drew the league's top attendance mark in Charlotte. Pro basketball was on fire in Charlotte this season, and the Hornets were must-see-TV.

Riding the momentum of the first successful regular season in franchise history, the Hornets went on to pull off a first-round upset against the Boston Celtics, capped off by Alonzo Mourning hitting a game-winner in front of a raucous home crowd in Game 4.

The Hornets would fall to the New York Knicks in the next round, but there was never a more exciting time for Hornets fans than this season.

1. 1994-95 Hornets “Larry, Zo, and Muggsy”

Record: 50-32

Starters: Muggsy Bogues, Hersey Hawkins, Scott Burrell, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning

Key Reserves: Dell Curry, Robert Parish

The 1994-95 Hornets had it all.

While other Hornets teams had similar talent levels, the continuity this team displayed was far greater than any other team in franchise history. Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson were entering their primes and complemented each other perfectly, while Bogues ran the show at point guard.

With shooters spaced all around them, this version of the Hornets just made sense and was one of the only teams to finish in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Although this team would meet its eventual demise at the hands of Michael Jordan as well, it's hard not to think of this particular trio when you think of Charlotte basketball. The teal Starter jackets, Larry Johnson's “Grandmama” alter ego, Muggsy Bogues in Space Jam…this was the popularity peak of the franchise, and Hornets fans loved and supported this great team like no other. The 1994-95 Hornets deserve the top spot.