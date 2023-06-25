The Charlotte Hornets were back at the bottom of the standings for the 2022-23 NBA season. A play-in tournament berth was in their hands the past couple of years, but they were not able to build on that achievement. After the disappointing season, the Hornets luckily got the rare privilege of selecting second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

That did not turn out well the last time they were in that position as they drafted Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in 2012. Thus, the eyeballs were focused on their organization to see if they would select Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller at that juncture of the night. While much of the hype focused on Miller leading up to the draft, some uncertainty was thrown into the mix on draft day when it was reported that Charlotte was still strongly considering Henderson.

However, it still wound up being Miller at No. 2. While many thought Henderson was the better overall prospect, the Hornets really like Miller and the fit next to LaMelo Ball. It remains to be seen if that turns out to be the right decision.

Charlotte also made three other selections in Nick Smith Jr., James Nnaji, and Amari Bailey. As the Hornets look to have Ball healthy for next season, the key additions will look to play an intricate part in their respective roles.

Brandon Miller

Miller comes with some controversy because of his ties to a shooting at Alabama, but he was never suspended nor charged with anything. The former Crimson Tide star was one of the best players in college basketball this season and brings a ton of talent to Charlotte.

Many pundits have argued that Henderson has the higher ceiling and upside compared to Miller, but the Hornets clearly valued his length, skill set, and athleticism more than what Henderson brings to the table, especially as a player next to LaMelo Ball. The combination of his stellar perimeter shooting and shot creation for his height is a rare breed for an NBA rookie. Miller will need to improve on his explosiveness and burst when attacking closeouts because opponents will bother his jump shot immensely if he cannot prove that he has a counter to their defense.

With Ball and Rozier (if he does not get traded) handling the ball a ton, Miller must focus on his catch-and-shoot abilities, along with his quick sprints in transition that will result in easy buckets for the former Alabama standout.

Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Smith Jr. was a highly touted prospect during his high school days but slid down the draft because of an injury that forced him to only play half of his games at Arkansas. Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak admitted they had Smith at a much higher position on their draft board, so they were fortunate to land him at No. 27, as noted by ESPN.

Smith can play either the 1 or 2 position and backup LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier. The combination of his speed and finishing will be excellent for Charlotte.

James Nnaji

James Nnaji was the first pick in the second round at No. 31. The 18-year-old is a raw talent and will likely not receive a substantial amount of minutes instantly because they have Mark Williams and Nick Richards on their roster. Nnaji will likely get stints in the NBA G League, so it will be a plausible way for him to hone his skills in a setting where will he receive more opportunities.

Nnaji's defense and athleticism will be his calling card, similar to Atlanta Hawks big men Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

Amari Bailey

A low-risk, high-reward pick for Charlotte is the way to go at this part of the NBA Draft. Amari Bailey at No. 41 was a brilliant choice for the Hornets because of his high upside. He has incredible defensive instincts and immense athleticism, so the other holes in his game can still be polished if he wants to become a legitimate guard in the Association.