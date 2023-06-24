After falling one pick shy of a generational talent, the Charlotte Hornets landed another potential franchise-caliber player in Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft. Whether fans agree or disagree with the Hornets' draft selection, Miller's game backs up his draft stock and was just as worthy as Scoot Henderson to be selected number two overall.

Outside of that pick, Charlotte grabbed three other young, interesting pieces later on in the draft. Like Nick Smith Jr., James Nnaji and Amari Bailey. Four new additions to the roster, let's check out the grades for each of the Hornets' picks.

Round 1, No. 2 Overall: Brandon Miller, Alabama

An argument could have been made for either Miller or Henderson at the No. 2 spot, but either young prospect would have sufficed for the Hornets. Although general manager Mitch Kupchak assured media that there was never any doubt who the team wanted, he still acknowledged Henderson's immense potential. Anyway, Miller's game compliments LaMelo Ball's already. He has three-level scorer potential after showcasing a well-rounded offensive game at the collegiate level. His 6'9 frame with a 7'2 wingspan allowed him to be a good weak side help defender to contest or block shots as well.

He might not be the most laterally quick guy on defense, but his length can help keep him engaged on that side of the ball. Best case scenario, he lives up to his draft hype and becomes his GOAT, Paul George–one of the best two-way players of this generation, a multi time All-Star and more. Let's just hope he can stay healthy.

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 27 Overall: Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr. could very well be the biggest steal in the 2023 NBA Draft. At the start of the college basketball season, he was a projected top five pick. Unfortunately, a knee injury limited him to 17 games, which caused him to fall to the 27th pick. At 6'5, he can play either guard spot in the NBA. He has great change in pace, good finishing around the rim, and shot creation. It can easily transfer to the next level if given the right opportunity.

Grade: B+

Round 2, No. 31 Overall: James Nnaji, Barcelona

This big man will likely be more of a project for the Hornets moving forward. James Nnaji has the physical tools to dominant a game on defense. At 6'11 with a 7'5 wingspan, he could be a menace if he develops properly. He is only 226 lbs though, so size needs to be added to his frame over time. Still, being able to nab him at No. 31, right at the start of the second round, seems like a good value pick at the center position. He will likely soak up minutes in the G League to find more consistent playing time.

Grade: C

Round 2, No. 42 Overall: Amari Bailey, UCLA

Amari Bailey is another good value pick in the middle of the 2nd round at No. 41. Just like Smith Jr., an injury derailed his freshman year at UCLA momentarily, but he bounced back. Come postseason time in March for UCLA, he averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting over 40 percent from deep in six games. He competes on both sides of the ball, and he could very well become a solid 3-and-D player in this league, maybe more.

Grade: B

Overall, the Hornets had a good draft. It gets a solid B for the whole thing. They made the right moves with each pick, increasing depth at pretty much every position by getting guys that can play either forward or guard spot. In Miller's case, he can play either wing spot or some four depending on the matchup. Meanwhile, the other two guards could find themselves shuffling where needed.

In recent memory, the Hornets draft picks haven't been too impactful. They hit a few times more recently, with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Mark Williams. Some guys haven't panned out. There is a lot to be optimistic with this solid draft class though. Ball has more young guys to run with and keep that pace high. All that's left is to attract a few big name free agents to top off the offseason.