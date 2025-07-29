There’s excitement for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense in 2025. And Aaron Rodgers is drinking that Kool-Aid. But here are two Steelers players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 preseason.

A deep linebacker group means there could be a decent player that gets left out when it comes to the 53-man roster. It’s especially strong at the top with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith leading the way on the outside. Patrick Quenn and Payton Wilson man the inside group.

That, along with Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison on the inside, has pushed ILB Mark Robinson to a current third-team spot on the depth chart.

Steelers GM Omar Khan has tough choices

Robinson came to the Steelers via the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He stuck around for three seasons, drawing four starts but none last year.

However, Robinson’s special teams ability could help when it comes down to the nitty-gritty.

But Robinson could still be a roster bubble victim, according to nytimes.com.

“The Steelers may have turned their inside linebacker room from a weakness into a strength over the last couple of years,” Mike DeFabo wrote. “Patrick Queen will be the do-everything, three-down linebacker. Payton Wilson, who played primarily in sub packages last year, likely sees his role grow in the base defense. Malik Harrison brings a physical edge as a run-stuffer in the base.

“So what about Cole Holcomb and Robinson? Holcomb has been working on special teams to help his chances. That could push Robinson down or off the roster. Rookie Carson Bruener is another candidate to earn a job on special teams, another reason to question Robinson’s spot on the roster.”

Another problem for Robinson is Carson Bruener. The Steelers drafted him in the seventh round, so he could become a slightly younger version of Robinson.

Bruener has been described as a gap-sound defender, according to espn.com.

“(He) doesn't waste a lot of motion and meets backs in the hole,” Steve Muench wrote. “He takes sound angles and closes well in pursuit. (Also,) he gets great depth in his drops and reads the quarterback well, and his hand-eye coordination is excellent. Bruener picked off three passes in 2024 and should push for immediate playing time on special teams in the NFL.”

If Breuner meets that potential during training camp, he could nudge Robinson toward a roster cut.

Steelers WR Ben Skowronek could be in cut danger

It probably would be hard for Skowronek to leave the Steelers. The former seventh-round pick spent his first three seasons with the Rams. Last year with Pittsburgh, Skowronek caught just five passes for 69 yards with only one starting assignment.

Still, he remembers a childhood trip to watch the Steelers practice, according to yahoo.com.

“I actually came out here, it was when The Bus was still playing,” Skowronkey said. “So it was a long time ago. I was a little kid, (and) I hardly remember it. I came out here with my grandpa, so that’s one of the memories I have with him, sitting on that hill, watching practice.”

One thing Skowronek has going for him is effort, according to steelerswire.com.

“Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to run the football and run it a lot,” Curt Popejoy wrote. “We hope this gives Skowronek a big leg up over the other guys are the bottom of the depth chart. Skownorek is a punishing run blocker and special teams ace, and we love his style of play.”

The receiver room with the Steelers should have many battles. D.K. Metcalf is the unquestioned WR1, but there’s a toss-up after that. Robert Woods said he sees a lot of determination, according to espn.com.

“You see guys who are wanting to fight for each other and play for each other and guys are finishing down the field blocking,” he said. “We're going to be physical in our room. (And) we're going to be grimy. We're going to be fighting to the end of the whistle. Playing with — and without — the football, I think, is the biggest thing in our room.”

Calvin Austin III said the Steelers will need to do the little things.

“We have to be grimy,” fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III said. “In this league everybody is so talented that your talent isn't going to always win. You got to have that little edge about yourself. And so it's not just about individuals, it's our whole room, and our whole room is behind that and we're going to show that on the field.”

And that fits Skowronek to a T.

“That's kind of what I do out there,” Skowronek said. “And for the offense, whether it's digging out support, whatever Art asked me to do, just try to do it to the best of my ability, and kind of set the tone for physicality and stuff like that. The offensive line is physical, running backs, tight ends. So why not be physical at receiver, too?”