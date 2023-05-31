Jerry Donatien is ClutchPoints' Charlotte Hornets beat reporter, covering everything from LaMelo Ball, analytical breakdowns and big-picture happenings. Jerry Donatien has worked for ClutchPoints since 2018. He is currently the company's Charlotte Hornets reporter, and he also does voiceovers on different sports stories. He worked the NBA All-Star weekend in 2019, the NCAA woman's tournament, and he interned with Beasley Media group.

With the NBA Draft a little less than a month away, there is still a lot of speculation as to what the Charlotte Hornets may do with their No. 2 draft pick. It is a two-man race between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Fans and scouts have compared both players to a few different NBA stars. We have heard the Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, and Derrick Rose mixes for Henderson. However Miller has a Hall of Fame caliber talent he models his game after.

In an interview with Shams Charania, he mentioned that he looks up to Paul George. “I kinda studied Paul George. I modeled my game after his, just put my own little twist to it.”

Paul George is the perfect mold for Miller to follow. When George came out of Fresno State, he was listed at 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. This is exactly what Miller’s measurements are as well. The size and length can make life easier for a wing in the NBA. At Alabama, he showed flashes of being a legit scoring machine while shooting over the top of smaller defenders. He also was contesting or blocking shots on the other end of the floor.

Add the underrated handle and playmaking aspects of his game, and we could see a spitting image of who the Indiana Pacers picked back in the 2010 NBA Draft. One can make the argument that Miller might be coming into the NBA a little more polished on the offensive side of the ball than George did. If he does come in boasting that caliber of talent, we could possibly see the Hornets elevate themselves into a scary young team to face. George turned those Indiana teams into title contenders during his tenure there.

Paired with LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and other nice young pieces, the Hornets could find themselves with a .500 record very soon. They might even be knocking on the door of the Play-In and playoffs in the best-case scenarios. Scoot Henderson could very well be the more talented prospect, but Brandon Miller may be the better fit for Charlotte at this point in time.