Brandon Miller is receiving nothing but praise from his Charlotte Hornets teammates and it's just pure love. LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, and several others have expressed the jubilation they feel when explaining his game and fit with the Hornets.

Training camp has shown that the versatile shot making ability of Miller is legit. After all the hype that we've heard from his teammates over the span of the week, Miller was finally made available to reflect on those comments on how he's handling his new career.

“I'm feeling great. Just been having a lot of fun with my teammates,” Miller said. “Learning from them everyday is just a blessing man. More fun will come this season. It's definitely what I expected, just a lot faster.”

No one on the team is over the age of 30, except for Gordon Hayward, but they have a lot of guys on the team that have played a lot of minutes in the NBA. Miller hasn't even played a single second in a preseason game yet, but he feels good on the floor already. Adjusting to the fact he's an NBA player has been the weird part for him it seems like.

“Still think I haven't let the moment hit me. I'm just taking it day by day. I don't think it's really an adjustment, but just talking to everybody outside of basketball. Just building a better bond on and off the court.”

Playing basketball professionally is an adjustment. A bunch of grown men playing for their family, the money, and love of the game. Building chemistry with your teammates is huge and it's a good sign Miller already knows that. On and off the court, Miller showed love to his veteran Hornets teammates.

“I think all our vets do a great job for the younger guys. I learned a lot from Gordon Hayward, a lot from Melo, just really everybody. PJ is a leader on and off the court too. He's doing all the right things. He's been in the league the last few years so he knows a lot about the game. Everybody is a big brother out here.”

It's great to see everyone chipping in to help this man develop into the star he can become. With preseason games approaching, he'll do nothing but upgrade his IQ on the floor, which has been endorsed by his teammates and coaches. The future is indeed bright in Buzz City.