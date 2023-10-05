The Charlotte Hornets continue their improvement during training camp along with the rest of the teams in the NBA. Steve Clifford feels like day two of camp was even better than one.

“I thought yesterday was good and everything, but today the intensity, the talk, enthusiasm was like sky high,” Clifford said. “They're talented players and they are getting rhythm. The older guys are talking to the younger guys too, so it's great,” Clifford continued.

Speaking of the older guys, all of them seem to praise the number two overall pick Brandon Miller. PJ Washington is the latest veteran to give his two cents on the kid that he considers his rookie. Miller's training camp play evoked positive responses from LaMelo Ball & Terry Rozier on Media Day and day one of camp. On day two, here is what Washington had to say about him.

“It's been good, that's my rook,” Washington said. “I'm trying to help him through this process of just being in the NBA and just show him the ropes. I want him to be aggressive every time he's on the floor and to be himself.”

Washington highlighted his willingness to learn and soak up all the knowledge he's receiving from everyone else like a sponge. Which is an important trait you would love any young player to have coming into the NBA. The Hornets do not have a team with a ton of nine to 10-year veterans, but they have a bevy of players who have played a lot of minutes on the floor. Sometimes the best teacher is experience and for the core of guys that have been here in LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, and Miles Bridges, they've seen plenty to this point in their careers.

Either way, Brandon Miller seems to be growing at a rapid rate. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the Hornets rotation when the regular season kicks off.