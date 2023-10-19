With the Charlotte Hornets preparing for the 2023-24 season, there is a lot of optimism around the organization that it could be a successful campaign. Guys are healthy going through training camp, especially LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, who both played a combined 86 games in 2022-23. Not to mention they added Brandon Miller. As we get closer to tip-off for the regular season, we will have four bold predictions for this young, fun Hornets team.

Before we get to that though, the rest of the world seems to be pretty low on Charlotte. After going 27-55 a season ago, they are only predicted to win 30 games this season and have a 19% chance to make it to the postseason. It makes sense why they doubt them though. The Hornets haven't made the postseason since the 2015-16 season. That seven year drought is currently the longest active streak in the NBA. With that being said, let's dive into our four bold predictions.

Despite the low expectations, Charlotte WILL make it to the postseason

Should of saw that one coming, huh? The talent that is at disposal on this roster might be their best since the 90's edition of the Hornets. LaMelo Ball might be the best talent the organization has ever seen and has one heck of a supporting cast around him. Gordon Hayward is a former All-Star and a great player when healthy. Terry Rozier is a good combo guard to pair with anyone, PJ Washington took strides last year as a catch & shoot threat and two-way player. Miles Bridges is expected to come back and is likely to regain his throne as the team's best two-way player, while Mark Williams can hold it down in the middle.

The best part about all of this is the depth at the wing position. Being able to go big or small in a pinch will help this team's versatility. In today's NBA, being able to switch pick & roll situations, hedge off screens to help off the weak sides, and move with and without the ball are keys to team success. The Hornets should be able to execute all three. At what level, however, is what we need to see.

By midseason, the Hornets will be top 10 in defensive rating

This one will be huge for their possible playoff berth. Last season, after they traded away Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams seized the starting center job and never looked back. His nine points and seven rebounds averages don't jump off the page, but the block and a little under a steal a game do since he did that only starting 17 games and playing an average of 19 minutes. He helped the Hornets become a top 10 defense last year. Plus, other two-way guys like Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Cody Martin, and Frank Ntilikina will only help this prediction. They feature players that will go out and compete on that end of the floor.

LaMelo Ball will return to All-Star form and make an All-NBA team

Back in 2022, Ball was the fourth youngest NBA All-Star ever at 20-years old. He played 75 games that year, averaged 20-7-7, and guided the team to the Play-In tournament. Now, he has more talent around him and a clean bill of health walking into this season. At 22-years old, he should only be a better and more complete player. He will make more sound decisions with the ball, take smarter shots, and elevate guys around him. He is already one of the best young point guards in the league. If healthy this season, he can creep into that top five point guard conversation. Or at least top seven.

Brandon Miller will start sooner rather than later

It took LaMelo Ball 22 games before he got his first NBA start to fill in for an injured Terry Rozier back in the 2020-21 season before pushing Devonte' Graham to the bench full time. Miller has a little more competition to start at either the forward spot or the off guard. But his teammates have been raving about his high IQ even though he's a rookie. Steve Clifford endorsed his ability to score effortlessly several times as well. If Gordon Hayward, Washington, or Rozier slip up or miss a few games, they might not get their starting job back. Miller is talented enough to where he will be able to force Steve Clifford's hand to keep him with the starters. It feels like an inevitable scenario.